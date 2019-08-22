MUSCATINE — An annual event will happen in Muscatine this weekend, but just because it happens every year, doesn't mean it loses its value.
"There's not a single one of us who hasn't been touched by cancer," said Ed Chamberlin, an organizer for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscatine County.
From 4-11 p.m. Saturday along the riverfront downtown, the group will host activities and entertainment for the public to show their support and celebrate those affected by cancer.
This is the 28th year the American Cancer Society's biggest fundraiser will be held in Muscatine and it will feature something a little different.
"Pickleball is huge this year," Chamberlin said.
A social of the paddleball game that brings together the elements of tennis and badminton will be played from 4-7:30 p.m. on the basketball courts followed by a partner-switch series. Prizes will also be available for the winners.
The survivor ceremony will feature Ashley Loveless as the "Hero of Hope." Chamberlin said Loveless took her cancer story straight to the public and had "just a wonderful group that stood behind her," known as "Ashley's Army."
Kelly Craft from Gilda's Club will share information on local cancer programs, and the survivor dinner will take place in Pearl City Station.
The night will also include the traditional luminaria ceremony meant to honor those who have died from cancer or are still fighting the disease. Chamberlin said one of the goals the group has this year is to light up the riverfront.
"When you take that white paper bag, put a candle in it and write a little message on it," he said, "it really is meaningful."
It may be three simple things, he said, but "they can bring a person to tears, they can make a person mad, or they can make somebody laugh because of something they remember."
Most of the fundraising to reach the $45,000 goal has already been done through through 11 teams and corporate donors. Chamberlin said the money raised in Muscatine County stays local by going to support research at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
Last year, he said, the local event benefited residents in the county by providing 139 rides to cancer patients and 143 free nights at Hope Lodge. Twenty-four cancer patients received lodging and transportation.
Pat Church will teach Zumba and musical acts Joey Peate and 1st Impression will perform. There will be a bounce house for kids, Hawaiian shave ice, food and beverages and a beer garden provided by Missipi Brew and Contrary.
Chamberlin said the event is about family because "cancer affects everybody," but it's not necessarily a time for mourning. It's a time to recognize the achievement of people battling cancer and support them.
"Relay for Life really is celebrating," he said. "It's part of remembering our friends and people we've lost to cancer, and celebrating the people who have gone into remission or are cured, and the people who are still fighting."
