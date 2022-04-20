Supporting through socializing: Muscatine Y to hold annual "Dining for a Cause" event

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Community Y's popular "Dining with a Cause" Wine and Dine is back, and nearly sold out.

The event is at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Proof Social Wine Bar, 208 West 2nd Street. The $50 ticket includes a five-course meal with wine and drink pairings, a silent auction and live music. Food is provided by Proof Social, Boonie's on the Avenue and Skinny's Barbeque. Organizers say there are only five tickets left.

The event has been around for eight years.

“I was working with my advisory committee to come up with some new fundraisers to support our programs,” Character Development Director Amy Hessel said of the event's beginnings. “At the time, wine tastings and events like this were not as available as they are now. We had the support to hold the event and we thought we would try it – it still works today.”

Proceeds support the Muscatine Y, its Youth and Teen Programs, including sports and skills programs in soccer, basketball, youth boot camps and gymnastics.

“We do over 80 hours of free middle school programming each month, even more in the summer, reaching over 250 youth each year,” Hessel said. “Our goals are to give youth the tools they need to be successful in life: Relationship Building, Emotional Management, Empathy, Personal Development and Responsibility. We also serve over 140 kids right now in our after school program for 4-12 year olds, and this summer we will serve that many again with full-day child care.”

Hessel says the night is about more than raising money.

“It’s about telling our story and sharing the great things we do,” she said. “Even just advertising or talking about what the event supports lets the community know what we do here at the Y. This event also gives adults and community members a chance to support our programs while enjoying an evening out. Mental health is a priority in today’s world, so an event like this can help give adults a chance to relax and enjoy socialization in a fun atmosphere.”

Purchase tickets at muscatiney.org/fundraiser-wine-tasting/ or at the Muscatine Y during business hours. To donate for the auctions, call Hessel at 563-263-9996.

