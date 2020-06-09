Surveillance cameras ordered for Wilton City Hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — Mischief makers in the area of Wilton's City Hall could end up being video stars.

The Wilton City Council Monday night authorized Police Chief Dave Clark to purchase surveillance cameras to be mounted around the building's exterior.

Clark said he could get the four cameras for a total of $2,000 to $2,500. Infrared capabilities will make it possible to run the cameras 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly enhancing security of the building's cash box. "If we have a 24/7 system in place, that makes it a lot easier," Clark told the council.

Clark said the cameras could also help provide surveillance on neighboring sites like the Remembrance Rock and the historic railroad depot.

READING GARDEN

Patrons of Wilton's Public Library will be able to check out the great outdoors. The council approved putting plans for a reading garden out for bid.

Michael LeClere of Marion, Iowa-based Martin Gardner Architecture outlined plans for the council. Plans call for intimate areas for reading, areas of vegetation, and interpretive signs on subjects to include Iowa ecology, Iowa native plants, and Iowa butterflies. "The garden will feature flowers," LeClere said. "There will be grasses, but they'll all be native."