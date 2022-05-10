Survey: Many are satisfied with Muscatine schools

MUSCATINE – The results of a Muscatine Community School Board survey of student, families and staff experience was largely positive, school board members learned Monday night.

District Communications Director Tony Loconsole said the Desired Daily Experience survey, open to students grades 5-12, families and staff, received 1,465 responses – with 815 responses being from grades 5-12 students, 295 responses being from families, and 355 responses from staff.

According to the survey, 81% of students said they had opportunities to collaborate with others in the classroom and in the community. Additionally, 61% said they felt safe at school, with 66% saying that they felt school staff knew and cared about them.

Parents also had a “strongly agree/agree” rate of over 50%, with some questions exceeding 80%. Results from staff members were similar, also having a rate of over 50% and some questions even exceeding 90%.

The Board took notice of the half of students, families and staff selecting“disagree/strongly disagree” in response to the survey questions. Many left comments.

Some students wished for more time for socializing and recess, or a later start time. They also wanted a bigger choice in learning activities and more field trips. Some wanted more recognition for good students, and more attention paid to issues of discrimination and bullying, racism and student mental health.

Loconsole said district leadership would create action plans for each survey theme identified and share them with the community.

A follow-up survey will open in October to help measure the progress and impact of implemented action plans. Loconsole emphasized the importance of getting the word out so people responded to the survey.

“It’s important to me to do everything that we can, so that there’s nobody that says they didn’t have an opportunity to participate,” Loconsole said. “I would love if that didn’t happen. My hope is that people will see that DDE survey – that they’ll know what it is and when it’s coming – and that they’ll feel good about taking the time to complete it, because they’ll know that the district is taking what they have to say seriously.”

