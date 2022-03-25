Survey seeks public input on Muscatine downtown prior to IEDA visit

MUSCATINE – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) believes a downtown or commercial district represents a community’s history and helps define the community.

Hoping to give city planners a better understanding of the unique qualities of Muscatine’s downtown district, the city is partnering with IEDA on the first step to create strategies for a stronger community by assessing the downtown area. The first step of the assessment is a pre-visit online survey that will be followed by an intense, on-site survey of the downtown area. The survey is open to the public and can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Muscatine_Survey and will close on April 15. The goal is to have 100 residents and businesses complete the survey to give the assessment team an understanding of Muscatine before they arrive.

“This partnership will assist us in defining the importance of downtown development and specifically, how we can implement strategies to make the downtown more viable,” Jodi Royal-Goodwin, community development director, said. “Downtown revitalization is a key ingredient in growing our community and a city priority.”

The city has contracted with IEDA’s Downtown Resource Center to have the assessment completed. It will be performed by an experienced team of professionals who identify local strengths and weaknesses creating the basis for recommendations on how to attract people to the area.

A downtown assessment, which costs $2,500, includes resource center staff and downtown professional consultants performing the on-site study. The assessment includes a public presentation and a written report that can be used for planning. The team will interview stakeholders as well as tour the community and visit local businesses. The team will also provide short-term and long-term recommendations. Downtown Resource Center director Jim Engle said that in initial discussions with the city, a focus on the buildings in the downtown area was requested. He said that the five-person team will include a couple of design experts.

“We probably do six to 10 of these downtown assessments every year,” he said. “Each community is a little different and they all have different needs. We do the preliminary survey — and it isn’t a scientific survey — to help the team coming to Muscatine to ask the right questions and know the issues. It helps us to know the challenges and even the strengths the community has in the downtown.”

He said the visits are comprehensive and may include anything from increasing foot traffic with promotional events to doing market analysis to find out what kinds of business can work. They have also gotten involved with historic preservation and business recruitment.

During the March 17 meeting, the Muscatine City Council also set a public hearing for its April 7 meeting on the community needs assessment and on proposed uses of Community Development Block Grant funding. The summary from the agenda says IEDA has a number of funding opportunities the city staff is considering applying for to further community goals.

