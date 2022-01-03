Susan Clark evacuated due to smoke

MUSCATINE – The students at Susan Clark Junior High were evacuated briefly toward the end of the school day Monday after the smell of smoke was detected in the office area of the library. Muscatine Firefighters responded and found no fire.

According to Tony Loconsole, director of communications for the school district, at about 3:10 p.m. a smoke alarm went off in the school's media center office. A press release says there was a significant amount of smoke that came through a ceiling air vent.

"All students and staff were evacuated in a safe and timely fashion as soon as the alarm went off," the report said.

The Muscatine Fire Department responded soon after the alarm went off and deemed it safe for students and staff to re-enter the building to retrieve their belongings for dismissal.

After investigating, firefighters determined the smoke was caused by a compressor in the air handling unit that went faulty and heated the oil, causing a lot of the initial smoke. The unit has been taken offline and will be replaced. The school district's maintenance teams are also inspecting the other units to ensure they are functioning properly.