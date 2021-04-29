 Skip to main content
Susan Clark Jr. High announces virtual eighth grade graduation for May 26
Susan Clark Jr. High

The 2021 Susan Clark Jr. High eighth graduation recognition ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 a.m.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE - It has officially been announced that Susan Clark Jr. High's first ever eighth grade graduation ceremony will be a virtual ceremony.

The Susan Clark Jr. High eighth graduation recognition ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 a.m.

It has also been officially decided that due to COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony will not be open to the public and instead will be virtual, being live streamed through the Susan Clark Jr. High School Facebook page.

Although some parents have voiced surprise and confusion at this, Principal Chris Nienhaus stated that doing the ceremony in this manner was the safest option for the students and their families.

"Our top priority is keeping all students, staff and families safe as we continued navigating these challenging times together," he said.

According to Nienhaus, this year's eighth grade class consists of 367 students. "It will already be challenging enough to have adequate social distancing in the gym with just the students and staff in the gym."

Additionally, the Susan Clark gymnasium only has a total seating capacity of 670. As such, it was deemed nearly impossible to safely fit all guests within the gym alongside their students and the school staff. With a virtual option, not only will guests be safer, but the focus will remain on the reason for the occasion.

"The focus of this ceremony is to recognize the accomplishments of our eighth graders as they prepare to move onto high school, and it marks the  joining together of Central & West Middle School to form Susan Clark Jr. High," Nienhaus said.

As a closing remark, Principal Nienhaus stated that the school staff appreciates the support and understanding from all of their Susan Clark families.

"We are extremely proud of our eighth graders, and wish them all the best as they make the transition to high school," he said.

