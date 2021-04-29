Susan Clark Jr. High announces virtual eighth grade graduation for May 26

MUSCATINE - It has officially been announced that Susan Clark Jr. High's first ever eighth grade graduation ceremony will be a virtual ceremony.

The Susan Clark Jr. High eighth graduation recognition ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 a.m.

It has also been officially decided that due to COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony will not be open to the public and instead will be virtual, being live streamed through the Susan Clark Jr. High School Facebook page.

Although some parents have voiced surprise and confusion at this, Principal Chris Nienhaus stated that doing the ceremony in this manner was the safest option for the students and their families.

"Our top priority is keeping all students, staff and families safe as we continued navigating these challenging times together," he said.

According to Nienhaus, this year's eighth grade class consists of 367 students. "It will already be challenging enough to have adequate social distancing in the gym with just the students and staff in the gym."