Susan Clark Jr. High to perform "Pirates of Penzance Jr." on Jan. 29-30

MUSCATINE — Students of Susan Clark Jr. High are hoping to bring a new sense of fun to a theater classic with their latest school musical.
They will perform “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29 and 30, at the former Central Middle School auditorium.
In this kid version of the famous Gilbert and Sullivan operetta, “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” tells the story of a pirate named Frederick who decides to leave his pirate crew on his 21st birthday. From there, comedy ensues as the pirates try to prevent him from leaving, all while Frederick falls in love with one of the daughters of Major-General Stanley.
“It’s a pretty cool play,” said Bryce Taylor, who is co-directing it alongside Joanna Brewer. “There are just things going on all over the place, and it’s a lot of fun.”
Taylor said they had thought it would be a fun show for the students while also being a chance for them to do something different.
“It’s a play we hadn’t done before, and it was also something we thought would sort of challenge the students,” Taylor said. “Being an operetta, it has very heightened language and is very 18th century, so it brings the students out of their comfort zone a little bit.”
But while the life of a pirate is never easy, the SCJH students have stepped up to the challenge and, according to Taylor, have been working hard to bring the show to life while also enjoying the chance to be a bit more silly.
“(The students) have been absolutely loving it and having a blast,” he said. “All the pirate puns are incredible, and they are just so into it. They can’t wait for people to see all the hard work that they’ve been putting into it.”
In a cast of 17 students, Taylor added that only five of them have had experience with theater productions.
“Our tech crew has also been doing a great job,” he said. “We have a bunch of different set pieces, and the time-period clothing can be hard to work with sometimes. We have a lot of hardcore makeup that goes into it, and our audio and light team is working hard as well, so we have about 42 kids all together that are working their butts off to make this the best show possible.”
Taylor said audiences would enjoy the unique music and the natural silliness of the comedic story.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Streaming tickets are also available at https://scjhs.booktix.com. Tickets cost $5 for ages 5 or older, $6 for the streaming tickets.