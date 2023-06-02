Muscatine will be one of three additional Iowa school districts to receive state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness centers.

On Thursday, June 1, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) announced that it had chosen three more schools to receive a center under the “Don’t Quit!” campaign.

Gov. Kim Reynolds joined governors from three other states to announce that the campaign had chosen three schools from Iowa — Susan Clark Junior High School in Muscatine, Aldo Leopold Intermediate School in Burlington and Boone Middle School in Boone.

“Congratulations to the winners and their communities on being selected. Schools can provide a vital space for students to not only learn in the classroom but to discover a passion for being active in hobbies or physical competition,” Reynolds said in a public statement.

Recieving the fitness center was a surprise for Susan Clark Athletic Director Katie Hyink.

“We were really surprised," she said. "(Following our video submission) we got an email that we were finalists first, and we had to do a Zoom interview with Jake Steinfeld. We were really nervous … but when they said that we had won, we were just absolutely shocked because it was an awesome surprise.”

Hyink then added that she attributed this win to the Susan Clark students who participated in its video submission.

“Our students did amazing in our video just talking about our school, who Susan Clark was and what she meant to the community,” she said. “One part of our video, we took a small group of students over to the Van Hecke Center at Muscatine High School, and we had them standing outside and looking sad as they looked through the glass window at all the state-of-the-art equipment they have.”

Steinfeld, chairman of NFGFC, praised the Susan Clark submission video.

“The energy in the video was outstanding. I also felt there was great leadership," he said.

Because there was no weightlifting space at Susan Clark, many of its eighth-grade students have had to sign up for the freshman weightlifting class without the proper experience or knowledge on how to use the equipment. Although the Muscatine Y has offered a weightlifting class as well, these classes fill up very quickly and aren’t very long.

“A few of our students in the video also spoke about what it would mean to them, and I think that really pushed us forward. They were honest, and they did a really good job," Hyink said.

Steinfeld said his goal was to install Don’t Quit fitness centers in every state in the nation and expected to reach that goal next year. Still, he never fails to get choked up as the ribbon is cut on a new center.

Each center is different, and it has not been determined what it will look like yet, Steinfeld said. He plans to be present for the ribbon cutting.

“I want to make sure that when we cut that ribbon and the door opens up, it is like Christmas morning, and that is what happens every time,” he said.

In terms of equipment, Susan Clark Jr. High’s new fitness center will feature various total body “functionally-fit” circuit training systems and multi-exercise body weight training systems. This will include a Single Tower indoor jungle gym, which can be used in several different ways depending on the type of exercise its user is seeking.

Hyink went onto say that fitness isn’t always about a ball-focused sport. “For some of these kids, they just need to know what life-long fitness looks like outside of a traditional sport. … They don’t have access to it, so they’re not equipped to know how. So this new fitness center is going to be a way to get introduced in a way that feels safe and is in a learning environment.”

Each fitness center made possible through the “Don’t Quit” program is considered a gift with no strings attached, with the money for them being gathered through private sources instead of through public funding, according to Steinfeld. For more information about the NFGFC, residents can visit www.natgovfit.org.

David Hotle contributed to this article.