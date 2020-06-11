Swinging Bridge draws visitors to Columbus Junction

Local in-kind contributions and other donations will be used to provide a local match for the grant.

Meanwhile, the two said a brick fundraiser is continuing and other grant opportunities were being investigated.

The two also reported an effort to promote Columbus Junction’s diverse business community would also be launched. A meeting was recently held with Angela Shipley, executive director for the Louisa Development Group, to coordinate and plan that effort.

“We don’t want (visitors) to just stop by and see the bridge and leave,” Nielsen said.

Mayor Mark Huston praised the work completed by the park board and other groups and agreed it had boosted interest in the community.

“It’s something people have heard of,” he said.

In other action, the council approved a liquor license upgrade for Casey’s. With the upgrade, the convenience store will be able to sell liquor and wine in addition to beer.

The council also hired Quinton Whittaker as the city’s new police officer. Whittaker was born in Columbus Junction, but grew up in Muscatine. He replaced Greg Torres, who recently accepted a deputy sheriff’s position with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.