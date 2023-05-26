“There have been a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “The year of COVID was pretty difficult. It really hit us pretty hard, and we are still recovering from that. Other than that, everything has been great.”
The business offers service on most makes of outboard motors and inboard. Phelps said Tailwind offered a full-service shop. He said the only thing that was not offered at Tailwater was new boat and motor sales.
He said he could not begin to express his gratitude to all his customers — from the die-hard fisherman stopping to grab a couple of spark plugs to the adrenaline junkie trying to get some more horsepower out of their big block engine.
Phelps said he had been a fan of boating since he was in high school. He explained that he and his group of friends would spend all their spare time on the river.
During his senior year he began working at a collision repair shop as the detailer. His boss invited him to Lake of the Ozarks. Coincidentally, it happened to be at the time when the powerboat racers in the Shootout — a two-day powerboat racing event — came together for their charity racing event.
Having been interested in both boating and drag racing, Phelps said it was right up his alley. Once he saw all the horsepower, he became more interested in what made the boats go so fast.