Talks continue on Interpretive center in Louisa County

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The next step for a nearly 30-year-old, eight-phase project, which would establish an estimated $6 million interpretive center adjacent to the Langwood Education Center east of Grandview, may not be known until supporters meet again with the Louisa County Conservation Board, according to discussions during a meeting Tuesday at the Columbus Junction Civic Center.
Al Bohling, president of the Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation, which has been assisting the Louisa County Conservation Board since 1991 on the proposed Louisa Interpretive Center, told around 30 people that the meeting was intended to provide board members, supervisors and others an update on the effort.
Bohling, conservation foundation director Jay Schweitzer and county conservation board Executive Director Katie Hammond alternated narratives on the project, using a series of slides that showed the progress made on the LIC development.
Hammond said nearly $1 million had already been raised from grants and private donations to complete the project’s first six phases, including concept development; a two-phase collaboration to arrange and eventually purchase a 40-acre parcel; development of a master plan, preliminary designs and other models of the center; site preparation; and establishment of a wetland interpretive trail.
Bohling said the project’s next phase called for constructing an 18,000 to 20,000 sq. ft. LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) building that could be recognized as one of the major interpretive sites on the Great River Road, a National Scenic Byway and All American Road.
He said funding for the building was expected to come from federal programs (40 percent), major donations (30 percent) state support (25 percent) and small, private donations (5 percent).
Schweitzer said his and Bohling’s past membership on the Mississippi River Parkway Commission had helped them guide Hammond and other previous county conservation board staff to federal and state funding opportunities.
While some of those funding programs have ended, Schweitzer said new funding programs were expected to be available soon and “having a shovel-ready project” would be a major advantage.
In addition to no significant local tax money being spent on the project, the three said the proposal included establishing a $1 million endowment to provide future financial support for the center.
Concerns remained over the funding possibilities and other aspects of the project, especially among several county conservation board members who had been appointed to their positions over the last couple of years.
County supervisor Chris Ball, a member of the conservation board, questioned if the board needed to consider a smaller project that would upgrade Langwood’s existing facilities.
Board member Josh Hardin echoed that concern, suggesting a smaller scale center.
Hammond said larger groups could be accommodated in the proposed facility, while Bohling and Schweitzer suggested the proposed plan would help boost the regional economy.
Board member Roxy Yakle questioned why Louisa County should develop a project that would benefit Muscatine or areas outside of Louisa County.
Schweitzer pointed to the national significance of the proposal and while he acknowledged it would boost other areas, it would also draw tourists and their money into Louisa County.
Board member Sam Willson said money was a key issue for him, asking what would happen if the project moved forward and funding dried up.
Schweitzer said recent discussions he had with state officials indicated that was not expected and that more funding would soon open.
Supervisor Brad Quigley eventually suggested supporters continue meeting with the county conservation board to decide if the project should move forward.