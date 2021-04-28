Talks continue on Interpretive center in Louisa County

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The next step for a nearly 30-year-old, eight-phase project, which would establish an estimated $6 million interpretive center adjacent to the Langwood Education Center east of Grandview, may not be known until supporters meet again with the Louisa County Conservation Board, according to discussions during a meeting Tuesday at the Columbus Junction Civic Center.

Al Bohling, president of the Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation, which has been assisting the Louisa County Conservation Board since 1991 on the proposed Louisa Interpretive Center, told around 30 people that the meeting was intended to provide board members, supervisors and others an update on the effort.

Bohling, conservation foundation director Jay Schweitzer and county conservation board Executive Director Katie Hammond alternated narratives on the project, using a series of slides that showed the progress made on the LIC development.

Hammond said nearly $1 million had already been raised from grants and private donations to complete the project’s first six phases, including concept development; a two-phase collaboration to arrange and eventually purchase a 40-acre parcel; development of a master plan, preliminary designs and other models of the center; site preparation; and establishment of a wetland interpretive trail.