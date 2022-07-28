Tammi Turner joins McKinley Elementary's staff as its newest principal

MUSCATINE — When the school year starts this fall, students at McKinley Elementary School will see a new face at their school – Principal Tammi Turner.

“I’m thrilled to be here, and I’m super excited about the things to come in the new year,” Turner said in her message to the community.

At one time, Turner had no interest in the education field, originally going to college for a degree in visual communications and design. After working as a graphic designer for a year, however, she quickly determined that it wasn’t something she wanted to do long term.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do … but then I got a job as a para-educator at the school district in Burlington,” Turner explained. “When I started working as a para, that’s when I realized, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do.’ ”

Turner worked as a para-educator as she took night classes, eventually getting her teaching degree. Over the next several years, she served as a preschool teacher, a first-grade teacher and eventually became a third-grade teacher. After being a teacher for so long, Turner then decided to get her master’s degree in leadership, allowing her to serve as a facilitator and then an assistant principal in the Cedar Rapids school district.

Having grown up in Burlington, Turner felt that while she had been successful in Cedar Rapids, it was time to move back to a small town, making the idea of moving to somewhere like Muscatine all the more appealing to her.

“When we lived in Cedar Rapids, it was great, but it was too big for us, I think. We missed that small-town feel, and I think my kids needed that,” she said, adding that she also wished to live closer to family.

Since moving to Muscatine, Turner was happy to report that she has been welcomed by both her fellow staff and faculty members at McKinley Elementary as well as the community as a whole.

“(Living in Muscatine) has been a super good thing for my family,” she continued. “I just appreciate all the friendliness in Muscatine. I’m really excited to be here and my family is excited to be here, as well.”

Turner said she was ready to use her past experiences as both an educator and a leader to help her in her role as principal. Being someone who has been in these positions, Turner said she knows how being a para or a teacher feels, and as such she feels that she’s “not too far removed from the classroom” and will instead do what she can to support her faculty through any and all struggles.

“I still stay in contact with my teacher friends, and I ask them all the time what they think about this and that, just so I can keep that mindset and keep that connection to the classroom,” she said. “I think having those different experiences (in those positions and in different school districts) will really help me in this job because it allows me to relate to all of my staff in a certain type of way.”

Although she’s excited to bring in her own ideas, Turner emphasized that her goal for this first year as principal is to build relationships with her staff, her students and their families.

When asked what being an educator meant to her, Turner shared how important it was for her to help and support her fellow teachers succeed in shaping young minds.

“I just think education is a very important thing and should be at the top of everybody’s list,” she said. “Teaching and education branches out of all the different occupations out there. It’s such a big part of everyone’s lives … so it should be a big focus for everyone.”