Taxing bodies hold joint meeting to discuss common issues

MUSCATINE — For the first time in years, the Muscatine City Council, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors and the Muscatine School Board sat down Tuesday evening to discuss mutual issues of concern.
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson said joint meetings between the three taxing bodies had been common in the past and it was something she hoped to start again. She hopes the meetings will be held periodically. The topics included the levy, parks cabins, and housing in the area.
The meeting was held virtually and is available for viewing on the city’s YouTube channel.
“We are really excited about it as a new path for us to all be working together,” Broderson said. “I think it is a good path for the county and the city and the school board to be working together like that.”
The first meeting dealt with increasing area vitality through workforce housing; an update on Deep Lakes Park; and an update on Muscatine Levee improvements.
City community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin said the city’s housing plan was developed in conjunction with county supervisors. She said the presentation was to provide an overview for actions at individual meetings. She asked if each governing body supported the plan and, if so, if they would adopt a resolution supporting the plan.
In the six years Goodwin has been in Muscatine she said there has been discussion on housing and some of the problems facing the community, including businesses not being able to keep workers because of lack of housing and the high cost of housing in Muscatine. She said the reason for the issue to have even been brought up was the high number of people who live in other counties and commute to Muscatine.
She gave several possible actions the county could take to address the housing issue. The members agreed to further discuss moving ahead with the initiative in their own groups.
County conservation director Curt Weiss gave an update on development at Deep Lake Park and it was mentioned the city is considering running infrastructure to the park.
The 430-acre part that sits south of Muscatine was donated to the county by W.G. Block in 2012. It was open to the public in the spring of 2013 as a county park. Weiss explained a new series of cabins at the park should be ready to inhabit at the end of April. Options were discussed to bring a septic system to the park, but no decision has been made. It was determined a small group would be formed to look into how septic would be installed.
Muscatine County Supervisors Santos Saucedo and Jeff Sorenson gave an update on improvements to the Muscatine County levee and the history of flooding in Muscatine.