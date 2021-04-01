Taxing bodies hold joint meeting to discuss common issues

In the six years Goodwin has been in Muscatine she said there has been discussion on housing and some of the problems facing the community, including businesses not being able to keep workers because of lack of housing and the high cost of housing in Muscatine. She said the reason for the issue to have even been brought up was the high number of people who live in other counties and commute to Muscatine.

She gave several possible actions the county could take to address the housing issue. The members agreed to further discuss moving ahead with the initiative in their own groups.

County conservation director Curt Weiss gave an update on development at Deep Lake Park and it was mentioned the city is considering running infrastructure to the park.

The 430-acre part that sits south of Muscatine was donated to the county by W.G. Block in 2012. It was open to the public in the spring of 2013 as a county park. Weiss explained a new series of cabins at the park should be ready to inhabit at the end of April. Options were discussed to bring a septic system to the park, but no decision has been made. It was determined a small group would be formed to look into how septic would be installed.

Muscatine County Supervisors Santos Saucedo and Jeff Sorenson gave an update on improvements to the Muscatine County levee and the history of flooding in Muscatine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0