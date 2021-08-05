 Skip to main content
Taylor's Market a mainstay in summer produce
Taylor's Market a mainstay in summer produce

  Updated
market

George Taylor shows some of the fresh produce being sold at Taylor's Market outside of Muscatine. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — Even with rain beginning to fall from the sky, George Taylor was out watering several of the potted plants around his house, but didn’t even look up at the nine greenhouses located on his spread just southeast of Muscatine.

He took time to head across his driveway to one of the two Taylor’s Market locations in Muscatine. For about 40 years now, the roadside stands have sold the Taylor's produce – melons, corn, peppers, potatoes, and a variety of other homegrown vegetables - and has been a family business since opening. The main business is located at 2637 Stewart Road with a branch located north on Highway 61.

“Me and my brother-in law raised tomatoes,” Taylor remembers. “He said we should sell some of them. Also, we raised some watermelons. We set up the stand and it just ended up getting bigger all the time.”

He said the greenhouses came later as customers requested custom plants.

Taylor said after 40 years, the markets have become so common that area people know where they are and when they are open. He said over the years there have been several produce markets that have opened, only to close later. He said there used to be many markets on Highway 61 and now there are only two left.

With fall approaching, Taylor said pumpkins are in the ground and will be ready later this year.

Taylor said there are no specific plans to change the stands in the future. He said in the future, his children and grandchildren would be left to decide what direction the markets will continue in.

While the markets bring in plenty of customers, Taylor said one of the big problems is finding labor to work at the markets while the family is working the fields. He said anymore high school students are hired to help keep expenses down.

The dates the markets are open depends on how well the produce is growing. Normally the markets open by July 4 and close on Labor Day. The market hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

