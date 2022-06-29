Teacher and former Muscatine mayor, Jeanette Phillips, dies at 85

MUSCATINE — The family of local teacher and former Muscatine mayor Jeanette Phillips shared that on Sunday, June 26, Phillips died at her home at age 85.

Though her primary career was being an educator students in Muscatine and all across Iowa, Phillips was involved with several other local organizations such as the Judicial Magistrate Commission and Property Adjustments Board, the Durant Unity Club, the Ladies of the Moose Lodge, Crossroads Inc.’s Board of Directors, the Muscatine Hospital Auxiliary and many more.

One of Phillips’ most notable accomplishments, however, was the time she spent being part of Muscatine’s City Council. She served during two different time periods, from 1985 to 1993 and from 2012 to 2015. In-between these times on the council, Phillips served a single two-year term as Muscatine’s mayor from 1993 to 1995.

“(Phillips) was very pleasant,” A.J. Johnson, former Muscatine City Administrator said. “She was engaged and did her homework as far as being prepared for when we had items on the council agenda. She was just someone on the council that was very pragmatic, very level-headed and just someone who always wanted to do the right thing on behalf of the residents that she served.”

Johnson also said he felt that she was always a great supporter of himself as well as the city staff during project. He also admired and appreciated Phillips for being a woman on the City Council during a time where most of its members were men.

When she served as mayor, the city was right at the beginning of its riverfront rehabilitation project, which was focused on turning the area into a more recreational space. As mayor, she represented the project and support city staff in its efforts to reclaim the riverfront, which was a railroad switching yard at the time.

“She was extremely supportive and helped promote that project. She also had a certain poise to her as far as being mayor, having certain protocols at meetings,” Johnson continued, adding that he considered her someone who was both a professional and someone who was very pleasant to deal with, as well as someone who served “with dignity and purpose”.

“She was a very good councilperson who was open to discussion, and I think she was well respected by staff and the public,” Nancy Ludeks, another person who worked with Phillips while she was on the council, said. When it came to being an advocate, Ludeks said she felt that Phillips had a passion for it that partially came from her experience as a teacher.

Outside of City Hall, another group that Phillips was greatly involved in was Muscatine Sister-Cities. In 1990, she traveled to Russia’s Kislovodsk to visit one of its schools for the first sister-schools exchange between it and Muscatine High School. She would travel to Russia again in 1994 to attend a conference in Moscow. Videos of her time in Russia have since been shared on the Muscatine Sister Cities Inc. Facebook page. Phillips also made the effort to host others when they came to the US.

Being someone who joined her on these trips, Jean Clark and her husband, Dan, both said they felt that Phillips, encompassed the values of Sister Cities, which depends on volunteers who are willing to host others from another country – something Jean felt Phillips did wonderfully, in that she was able to make her guests feel welcomed and right at home.

“(Phillips) was always a gracious hostess, willing to not only keep people but show them around,” Jean said. She loved Muscatine and was proud of it, always talking it up. She also had a very generous spirit and was always willing to host people and do things for them.”

Alongside all the people that she has touched through her professional work, Phillips will live on through her living family as well as through the established Jeanette Phillips Scholarship Fund, which is currently accepting memorial donations in lieu of flowers. A visitation will be held for Phillips at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home on June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

