Starting with a story, a group of teachers and youth leaders will learn how to engage students through the art of puppetry.
“Every story is different, even though we’re starting from the same place,” Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Lead Puppeteer and Managing Director Monica Leo said. She will guide participants in developing stories where the main character has a goal, but encounters challenges while trying to reach it before ultimately succeeding or failing.
To bring the stories to life, each group member will learn about and decide what types of puppets work best.
“Even though we’re starting on paper, it quickly evolves from being on paper to being a physical thing,” Leo said.
The puppet styles Leo will focus on in the class are rod, hand and shadow puppets and toy theater. Leo said to decide on a puppet-style “we look at everything the puppet has to be able to do” in the story. Hand puppets are the only puppet with “muscles,” Leo said, because they can pick things up. Leo uses a combination of puppet-styles in the performances she develops and is looking forward to seeing what the class creates.
“I love doing this class,” Leo said, “It’s a barrel of fun.”
The week-long class led by Leo will start Monday at the Owl Glass Puppetry Center in West Liberty and will feature a group project and individual projects where participants can explore how puppetry would enhance their own curriculum.
The class is offered as an AEA class option for teachers to earn three credits toward re-certification. Leo said she’s offered the class in West Liberty for the last 8-10 years but hasn’t always been able to hold the class due to low attendance. She said AEA requires an enrollment of 10 participants in order for the class to qualify as a re-certification option.
Leo said she thinks teachers choose to take a class in puppetry for re-certification credits because puppets are fun and it’s a hands-on class where some other classes may not be. She said using puppets in a curriculum promotes teamwork and literacy while teaching core subjects. Participants won't just learn how to put on a puppet show for students, but will learn how to get students involved in making their own as a learning tool.
Leo believes kids learn better when they're doing something, rather than just reading or hearing about it.
The week will end with a group performance in West Liberty to showcase what participants learned in the class. The show may be outdoor at Rendezvous Park or indoor at the puppetry center, depending on the show the group creates. The show will be open to the public.
“You can use puppetry to teach just about anything,” she said.
