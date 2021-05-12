Team attempts to break Mississippi River speed record in a canoe

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dougherty said he is helping because Miller is married to his niece, but said that finding help during the record attempt was not hard. He said many people had volunteered after learning of the trek on social media.

“Scott started thinking about it in September 2018,” Dougherty said. “His father was a Minnesota DNR ranger and he worked for many years at a camp. He has always been an outdoorsman and had a particular interest in paddling. In 2005 he paddled from St. Cloud, Minn. to Hudson Bay.”

Along with Miller, the team is comprised of friends Joel Ford, Perry Whittaker, and Adam Macht, all veteran canoers.

Dougherty said the record had been set by two men in a canoe and he felt the four-man team gave Team Mississippi Speed Record the edge. Also having the support boat means the team doesn’t have to go ashore as often. Dougherty said the unknown factor is the river itself, as well as the weather. He said in going through lock and dams, there can be a wait. The previous night the team had to deal with 30 degree temperatures on the water. Still, the team’s spirit was high Wednesday morning. In preparing for the attempt, they had trained in snow, sleet and rain.