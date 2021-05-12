Team attempts to break Mississippi River speed record in a canoe

MUSCATINE — Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Team Mississippi Speed Record lead by Scott Miller of Minneapolis, Minn., rowed its canoe past the Muscatine riverfront and hopefully into the record books as the team pursued the goal of setting the record for traversing the Mississippi.
On the shore, support crew leader Mike ‘Moose’ Dougherty waited in an accompanying truck to provide needed supplies to the team. For the record attempt, a boat is following the canoe and providing such things as meals and sanitation. Dougherty said the support boat is an important part of the team’s strategy to set the record for the 2,318-mile journey down the Mississippi. Tentatively the record, 17 days and 20 hours, was set just two weeks earlier by Team MMZero. This is the time Team Mississippi Speed Record has to beat.
“We have a group of 10 people on shore that are preparing meals and taking care of the canoe and paddlers,” Dougherty said. “We are here to make every stop the canoe makes as quick as possible.”
With time being a factor, the team couldn’t put the custom 23-foot canoe ashore in Muscatine. The four team members busied themselves keeping the pace they set from the beginning, with three men rowing while one sleeps. They have been paddling 24/7 since leaving Lake Itasca on May 4. The journey is being done to highlight the need to preserve the Mississippi River basin.
Dougherty said he is helping because Miller is married to his niece, but said that finding help during the record attempt was not hard. He said many people had volunteered after learning of the trek on social media.
“Scott started thinking about it in September 2018,” Dougherty said. “His father was a Minnesota DNR ranger and he worked for many years at a camp. He has always been an outdoorsman and had a particular interest in paddling. In 2005 he paddled from St. Cloud, Minn. to Hudson Bay.”
Along with Miller, the team is comprised of friends Joel Ford, Perry Whittaker, and Adam Macht, all veteran canoers.
Dougherty said the record had been set by two men in a canoe and he felt the four-man team gave Team Mississippi Speed Record the edge. Also having the support boat means the team doesn’t have to go ashore as often. Dougherty said the unknown factor is the river itself, as well as the weather. He said in going through lock and dams, there can be a wait. The previous night the team had to deal with 30 degree temperatures on the water. Still, the team’s spirit was high Wednesday morning. In preparing for the attempt, they had trained in snow, sleet and rain.
As the quest to set the record moves ahead, Dougherty said people interested in the team’s progress can watch on mississippispeedrecord.com or the team’s Facebook page.