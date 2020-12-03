Team Storm is looking for a few good spotters

MUSCATINE — For years Team Storm of Muscatine has served as the eyes and ears of the National Weather Service (NOAA), but recently interest in the storm spotting club has waned and chair John Rhodes hopes to breathe new life into the club.

Rhodes said he hopes to build the support and respect the team had when it was first formed in 2007. It is a nonprofit organization, he said and the team spots inclement weather in the county and reports it to NOAA. Rhodes invites anyone with current storm spotter certification from NOAA, issued within four years, to consider joining Team Storm.

“The founder – Kim Otto – got ill and passed on last month and I kind of took it over and am going to see if we can’t get some members in there,” Rhodes said.

Currently the team has about six members. People wishing to join can contact Rhodes on Facebook or Sandra Stevens at Quad Cities NOAA.

Rhodes said all spotters have to be trained. The single two-hour class is offered annually by NOAA. During severe weather, Muscatine County Joint Communications Center can call out storm spotters, to which team members will respond. The team is expected to monitor high winds, the amount of rain, snow or ice that falls during a storm or the presence of more dangerous weather, such as tornadoes.

The team will soon have its own Facebook page, Rhodes said. He also said the team has a new email address. Email the team at teamstorm2021@gmail.com.

