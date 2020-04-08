Teamsters make donation to Muscatine workers' health

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

On Wednesday, Teamsters 238 donated six gallons of hand sanitizer to the city of Muscatine public works department and two gallons to the Muscatine Police Department to help with supply shortages. The Teamsters had bought 500 gallons to distribute throughout the state. On hand for the donation were, from left, Mayor Diana Broderson, Teamsters 238 business agent Zach Peterson, and city employees Matt Whitlow, David Schrier, Melissa Baker, Matt Fowler, Mark Schollmeyer, and James Allen. All the city of Muscatine employees present, except Schollmeyer who began work that day, are Teamsters stewards.