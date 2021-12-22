Teen arrested for alleged hit and run incident

According to a press release, Rudy Rada, 18, of Muscatine, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and no valid driver’s license in reference to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze or Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, 563-263-9922, extensions 611 or 608.

The release said at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 the department was dispatched to a hit and run accident at the high school at 2705 Cedar St. An investigation into the accident revealed the victim, who had been contracted by the school to direct traffic, was attempting to redirect a driver who police said was Rada from attempting to drive in a direction that was not authorized. The release said Rada momentarily stopped before he accelerated his vehicle toward the victim. The report said the vehicle struck the victim as it left the parking lot, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The victim reportedly suffered some bodily injury from the incident. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping.