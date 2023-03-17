MUSCATINE — With winter nearly gone, the team at Tee’s Ice Cream and Burgers, located at 838 Park Ave. in Muscatine, have since reopened their doors for spring.

Given that it’s many flavors and frozen treats have been a stable in the Muscatine community for decades, owner Steve Plsak and his team are hoping for another strong season.

“It’s been a good start so far,” Plsak said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised. The weather has been not too bad, and people have responded well.”

Plsak added that in addition to it being a sort of ‘reset’ for him and his team, Tee’s annual winter hiatus has given them a chance to clean the entire restaurant top to bottom before the end of their break.

Looking ahead to the spring and summer seasons, the Tee’s team has already begun preparing some new menu items. While the main menu items will stay the same and customers can expect the same great ice cream that the restaurant’s always had, Plsak revealed that he also plans to eventually add some lactose-free options for those who may be unable to eat dairy-filled ice cream.

“We’ve got a couple of other menu items we’ve been working on, and we’re hopefully going to roll those out in the next two months,” he said. “We’re just trying to shake things up a bit and give people more variety. Ideally they’ll stick around forever, but it could be something we just run for the season and then we’ll shake things up again next year.”

Those who frequent Tee’s can also expect some changes to its drive-thru layout. Although he couldn’t give additional details or say when these changes will be implemented, Plsak did say that he hoped these eventual changes would help cut back on the long drive-thru lines that are often seen in the summer.

“We’re just trying to deal with some of the congestion that we face sometimes with our drive-thru line,” he said.

When asked about his restaurant’s longevity, success and ability to compete with other local ice cream places, Plsak attributed keeping prices reasonable while having fun and happy employees.

“Customers respond well when you’ve got a great crew like we have,” he said. “If you treat customers right, they continue to come back.”

Plsak also shared his gratitude toward the community for all its support over the years. “We’re just going to keep pushing to return the favor and giving that love and support back in whatever way we can.”

For more information on upcoming menu items and other Tee’s related news, check out the Tee’s Ice Cream and Burgers Facebook page.