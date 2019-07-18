MUSCATINE — It's hot. Exceedingly hot. Warnings of excessive heat remain in effect in Muscatine, Cedar and Louisa counties through Saturday.
The National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities reported: "a very hot and oppressively humid air mass will persist into the weekend" leading to a heat index reaching 105 to 115 degrees Friday and 100 to 110 degrees Saturday.
To beat the heat, Muscatine has a few options. The Aquatic Center in Weed Park is open from noon to 8 p.m. The Mississippi Mist fountain in Riverside Park is still undergoing cleaning and sanitizing before the city can reopen it.
Cooling centers are available at Muscatine Center for Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave., and Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St. Those looking to get out of the heat may also visit Musser Public Library, Muscatine Art Center or catch a movie at the Palms Theater.
The new leadership at Salvation Army said all are welcome during business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to cool off. Lt. Greg Bock said if there is additional need for respite from the heat in the evening, the church may expand service hours.
Bock has also taken the church's mobile canteen out into neighborhoods and parks since Tuesday to hand out bottled water. He said he wants the community to let the church know what they need and encourages people to check on those who may need extra assistance, including the elderly or people with disabilities.
"I don't want to hear on the news somebody's been affected by the heat because they've been in their hot house," he said.
Updates on the canteen location are posted to the Salvation Army Facebook page.
At the Muscatine County Fair, two events so far have been changed due to the increased temperatures. The 4-H Horse and Pony Show has been rescheduled for Sunday and Saturday's Ribbon Auction location has been changed from the small show ring to the 4-H building.
Despite the heat, fair attendance has been steady, according to the fair office.
The NWS recommends people avoid exposure to the heat by staying indoors in air-conditioned rooms, out of the sun and drinking plenty of fluids. If work must be done outside, people should do so in the early morning or evening hours, drink plenty of water and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion.
With the excessive heat and humidity, vehicles interiors can become deadly and children, the elderly and pets should never be left unattended inside.
