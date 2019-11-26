MUSCATINE – Students at Louisa-Muscatine High School, Columbus Junction High School and Muscatine Community College have always known Theresa Putnam Genz was a great school counselor, but now the entire state agrees with them.
On Nov. 4, Genz was awarded the Multi-Level School Counselor of the Year for the state of Iowa by the Iowa School Counselor Association during its annual conference in Des Moines. She was recognized for the outstanding comprehensive and data-driven school counseling program she has developed and implemented. The Association says she has been instrumental in ensuring excellence in the counseling program through implementation of the ASCA national model.
“For both high schools there are a lot of first generation college students and we were trying to find a way to serve those students better because the school counselors at both buildings were doing a lot of mental health and an lot of academic counseling, a lot of social and emotional counseling and a lot of career counseling,” she said. “We are trying to do that with one person. There are a lot of things a school counselor has to do.”
Putnam Genz said she was staying late to ensure all her work was getting done. The two schools and Muscatine Community College got together to share another counselor to ensure all the needed work was completed. She has served as a multi-level school counselor since 2009 and is currently shared between Louisa-Muscatine Community School District, Columbus Community School District and Muscatine Community College. During that time, she has been involved in a number of professional activities including committee involvement and presentations to further the school counseling profession.
You have free articles remaining.
Superintendent Mike Van Sickle of Louisa-Muscatine Community School District said, “Teaching students about college/career options, driving them to scholarship opportunities, talking to parents in the evenings, communicating with graduates and much more is what Ms. Putnam-Genz does” in her “new and innovative counseling program.”
Jennifer Fernandez-Miranda, a former student, wrote “Mrs. Putnam is the most passionate counselor I have ever encountered, and she has been very helpful to multiple students. I know this because of the community she helped create at Muscatine and the connections she still has with Columbus students. She pushes us to be the best versions of ourselves. She encourages students to take opportunities that we may not have had the guts to take on our own. She is there to comfort us during our difficult times and to celebrate with us during the best of times.”
Putnam Genz said when she graduated high school, her first goal was to be an orthodontist. During her college career, she became interested in becoming an academic advisor. Contacting her former academic advisors, she learned they had all been school counselors first. She volunteered to help at Louisa-Muscatine, soon becoming very attached to the school. She went back to school and got her counseling license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.