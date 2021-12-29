Terry Gough trial continued to April 11

MUSCATINE — The trial of a Morning Sun man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that left Grandview firefighter and paramedic Devin Estabrook dead has been continued until April 11, 2022.

According to court documents, a pretrial conference for Terry Dwayne Gough has also been rescheduled for 10 a.m. April 1, 2022. Previously the pretrial was scheduled for Jan. 4, and the jury trial was to begin Jan. 24.

The documents say that Muscatine County Attorney James Barry requested a continuance after the depositions of the defense witnesses, which was set for Dec. 21, had to be rescheduled. Barry also said other priority cases are liable to come into play in January and February as the backlog of COVID-19 cases is processed.

Gough is charged with leaving the scene of a crash – death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $7,500 fine. According to the charges, Gough, a driver for TriOak Food in Oakville, was allegedly operating a semitractor-trailer on Highway 61 near 41st Street and Grandview Avenue at 4:51 a.m., August 12.