MUSCATINE — For two hours today, Betty Fankhauser will serve Thanksgiving dinner at Salvation Army in Muscatine as she's been doing for the last eight years. But this year, she's bringing more people with her.
“We keep it in the family,” she said.
Over the 12 years Fankhauser has been volunteering with the charitable church, her family got in the habit of volunteering with her. Her husband, Dick Fankhauser, serves in the bakery area at the location at 1000 Oregon St., and their son, Joe Fankhauser, has been preparing the meal for the last three years.
Her granddaughter and two nephews will join the crew and assist other volunteers helping to cook, serve and clean up during the holiday. But today's work isn't just about the meal. For Betty, it's about giving back to the community
“Just serving others — making them count,” she said is the reason she volunteers to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal, which is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. “A lot of people say serving others, making myself count — I don’t believe in that. I make people that we serve count. There’s no better joy than seeing a smile on their face when you help them out.”
Starting at 4 a.m. this morning, Joe has been working on the traditional main dishes and sides: ham, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes and gravy and homemade macaroni and potato salad. He said he would have to start cooking the turkey the day before, so it would be ready.
Since she's been volunteering in Muscatine, Betty said volunteers serve about 225 people each year.
“They had me cook a meal when I first came down here,” Joe said, “and everybody loved it. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Joe works at HON so he’s used to waking up in the early morning hours. He also loves to cook. But what keeps him coming back each year to prepare the meal that takes around seven hours to complete is “giving back to the public.”
"And that's the way it should be," Betty said. "We don't have much of our own, but we can make others happy."
Joe said he likes to "see the smiles on people’s faces" and to hear them say “thank you” for the hot meal, “that’s the best thing ever."
Betty spends the most time at the church, volunteering every day except Saturday because "that's cartoon day" — time she and her granddaughter watch cartoons.
As corps sergeant major at the Salvation Army, she is the local corps officer when the lieutenants are out of the office. She also manages the front office and teaches Sunday School to sometimes up to 18 children. She said she's at Salvation Army every day because she's "tired of being retired" but also because she loves it.
"We all here at the Salvation Army like to give back to the community and that's what we strive for," she said.
She also helps organize and supervise the other volunteers that make up the team of about 20, some from other churches and local groups including the Christian Motorcycle Association.
"People that give up their meal to come down here and serve others, it's a great feeling," she said. "It really is."
After completing her theology degree about six years ago as a promise to her mother, Betty said she sometimes ministers to the people Salvation Army serves.
She also said other volunteers with the organization keep the spirit of the holiday light. She said she does it because she understands the position some people are in.
"I've been in the place of some of these people, no job, raising kids and no support," she said. "I've been in that spot and I'd like to help as many people as I can."
Anyone and everyone is welcome to stop by for a "family-style" meal, Betty said.
"Just show up. There's plenty of food," she said. "Just come through the doors and we'll find you a seat."
Already preparing for Christmas and focusing on the other ways she serves through the church, Betty said she couldn't see herself doing anything else.
"It's a lot of work, but it's worth it in the end," Betty said. "It's so worth it."
