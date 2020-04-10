Tharp interested in running for county attorney a second time

WEST LIBERTY — With the announcement that Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren is resigning from his office on May 1, his challenger in his last election has expressed interest in the job.
Attorney Bill Tharp said he is interested in stepping into the county attorney’s seat. While he has not been contacted about an appointment to the position, he said he would be happy to fill in and would run in the election.
The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to hold a special election to fill the position, which will probably be in July, or appoint someone to fill the role until the general election in November.
“I would be interest in doing it and the reason is the same as when I ran for office,” Tharp said. ‘The reason is being there when your county needs you. Growing up here I plan to be here the rest of my life.”
In November 2018, Tharp lost the race to Ostergren by 142 votes out of close to 15,000 voters.
Tharp said this is a difficult time for the county and he hopes to be able to help. He said the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted everyone’s life and with that, the county board will need advice on many matters and need them quickly. He believes there will be many regulations put through to both the cities and the county before the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“If we are looking for someone to come save us, it is not going to happen,” he said.
Tharp has already seen cases where the federal government has sent mandates to the states, expecting the states to administer them. The states in turn have sent the mandates to the county to be administered. He said some of these could be a 500-page document, making the county attorney’s job very important. He also said some of the regulations are changing as quickly as every 12 hours.
He said being administrative and being able to work with different agencies in the state, at this point, could be more important than prosecuting crimes for a county attorney.
“We are dealing with a disaster with this COVID-19 era and since we are in this era, we are going to need to get through it, but we are going to need to be able to come out the other side and thrive,” Tharp said. “It is a long term situation.”
