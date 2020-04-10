Tharp interested in running for county attorney a second time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WEST LIBERTY — With the announcement that Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren is resigning from his office on May 1, his challenger in his last election has expressed interest in the job.

Attorney Bill Tharp said he is interested in stepping into the county attorney’s seat. While he has not been contacted about an appointment to the position, he said he would be happy to fill in and would run in the election.

The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to hold a special election to fill the position, which will probably be in July, or appoint someone to fill the role until the general election in November.

“I would be interest in doing it and the reason is the same as when I ran for office,” Tharp said. ‘The reason is being there when your county needs you. Growing up here I plan to be here the rest of my life.”

In November 2018, Tharp lost the race to Ostergren by 142 votes out of close to 15,000 voters.