Tharp wins Democratic nomination to seek county attorney's office

“Between now and November, I will be working to listen and talk with people to hear what they expect in a county attorney and issues they feel need to be addressed,” Tharp said. “In the 2018 campaign, things were different. Now, in 2020, it will be difficult to have in-person meetings or door-knocking. I am talking with different people about how to effectively campaign during a pandemic because it is important to hear peoples’ views and for them to know what I stand for. This group will be coming up with solutions and a plan within the next couple of weeks. I am happy that it has been only two years since the last election so that people remember what my views are on how the county attorney should be. Our campaign finished 2018 with less than a 1 percent difference in the number of votes received against a strong incumbent and we want to build off of that. I have not changed since then. Your character and moral compass do not change over time. I look forward to finding the best way to get into contact with the most people that I can and put that plan into motion.”