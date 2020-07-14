Tharp wins Democratic nomination to seek county attorney's office

MUSCATINE — During a special virtual reconvening of the Muscatine County Democratic Party convention Monday, William Tharp was elected to represent the party as its 2020 nominee for Muscatine County Attorney.
According to a press release from the party, acting chair Randy Naber said “Bill Tharp’s nomination rounds out the most qualified slate of candidates ever seeking to represent Muscatine at the local, state, and federal levels. We could not be more pleased to have him represent us on the ticket and stand soundly behind his qualifications and credentials as we look to November.”
Tharp, a lifelong resident of Muscatine County, sought the office in 2018 and narrowly lost to incumbent County Attorney Alan Ostergren. Earlier this year Ostergren announced he was leaving the position. The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors appointed James Barry as interim county attorney, to serve until the November election. Barry has already announced his intent to seek the office again.
“I am very excited and privileged to have the opportunity to serve the place I have always called home,” Tharp said. “I feel that we are all given different abilities and it is our responsibility to use those to help our fellow man instead of only benefiting ourselves. That is why I want to do public service. I have the knowledge, experience, demeanor, and understanding of the people here to serve them in the way they expect the county attorney to be. We believe that person should be honest, trustworthy, and most of all, fair. People are busy enough with work and their families that they want the soap opera of Muscatine politics to end. People don’t want us entering conflicts we don’t need to be in, we don’t want the county to be sued, we want good fiscal management, and prevention of corruption or questionable actions. I am excited to have the opportunity to provide the service people want in the way they expect by serving as the county attorney.”
Tharp has had a private practice in West Liberty since 2008. He is a graduate of Drake Law School and has served on many community boards, either pro bono or at a reduced rate. He is a member of the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce, a member and past president of West Liberty Rotary Club, and a two term member of the Muscatine County zoning board of adjustments.
“Between now and November, I will be working to listen and talk with people to hear what they expect in a county attorney and issues they feel need to be addressed,” Tharp said. “In the 2018 campaign, things were different. Now, in 2020, it will be difficult to have in-person meetings or door-knocking. I am talking with different people about how to effectively campaign during a pandemic because it is important to hear peoples’ views and for them to know what I stand for. This group will be coming up with solutions and a plan within the next couple of weeks. I am happy that it has been only two years since the last election so that people remember what my views are on how the county attorney should be. Our campaign finished 2018 with less than a 1 percent difference in the number of votes received against a strong incumbent and we want to build off of that. I have not changed since then. Your character and moral compass do not change over time. I look forward to finding the best way to get into contact with the most people that I can and put that plan into motion.”
