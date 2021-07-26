The 129th Louisa County Fair begins Tuesday with sheep show

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — After several days of pre-show events, the Louisa County Fair kicks off Tuesday morning with the annual sheep show.
The theme of this year’s fair is “Celebrating the Bounty of our Country.”
The 129th Louisa County Fair is July 27-31 at the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. During that time over 300 youth will show projects and livestock. The fair will also include plenty of entertainment for the whole family including a Bill Riley Talent Show, professional wrestling, and a farmer’s Olympics.
Items on the schedule for this year’s fair include:
Tuesday, July 27
6-8 a.m. -- Beef weigh in; 7-9 a.m. -- Agriland F/S free breakfast; 8-11 a.m. -- Floral Hall entries; 8 a.m. -- Sheep Show; 10 a.m. -- Swine self-declare weights due; 10 a.m. -- reading on the patio; 11 a.m. -- Dog Show; 11 a.m. -- Nicks Kid’s Show; 11:30 a.m. -- Flowers in Place; 12 p.m. -- Louisa County Cattlemen free dinner; 12:30 p.m. -- Flower judging and flower bucket judging; 1:30 p.m. Geneology Judging; 2 p.m. Nick’s kid show; 3 p.m. Farm and Garden Judging; 3:30 p.m. Canning judging; TBA -- Ultrasound begins; 5 p.m. -- Ice cream contest; 5 p.m. -- Nick’s kids show; 6 p.m. -- Bill Riley Talent Show
Wednesday, July 28
6-7:30 a.m. -- Chem Gro, Farmers Elevator, Bieri Grain, and Agri Way partners Breakfast; 9 a.m. -- Goat Show; 9 a.m. -- Photography judging; 9:30 a.m. -- Snapshot judging; 10 a.m. -- Reading on the patio; 11 a.m. -- Nick’s Kids Show; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. -- Conservation archery in front of grandstand; 12:30 p.m. -- Antique judging; 1 p.m. -- State fair static exhibitors; 1-4 p.m. -- Quilt race; 2 p.m. -- Nick’s kids show; 2-6 p.m. -- Conservation education trailer; 4 p.m. -- Horse show; 5 p.m. -- Nick’s kids show; 7 p.m. -- IMPACT pro wrestling
Thursday, July 29
8 a.m. -- Needlework judging; 9 a.m. -- Beef show; 9-9:30 a.m. -- Rooster calling contest; 9:30 a.m. -- Children’s judging; 10 a.m. -- Reading on the patio; 10:30 a.m. -- Conservation program; 11:30 a.m. -- Conservation program; 1 p.m. -- Arts and craft judging; 2 p.m. -- Poultry show; 2 p.m. -- Chris Short puppet personalities show; 2 p.m. -- Kids pedal pull; 4 p.m. -- Chris Short puppet personalities show; 5 p.m. -- Clover Kids Animal Show; 7 p.m. -- Farmers Olympics; 9 p.m. -- Chris Short puppet personalities show
Friday, July 30
9:30 a.m. -- Baked goods in place; 10 a.m. -- Swine Show; 10 a.m. -- Baked goods judging; 10 a.m. -- Reading on the patio; 11 a.m.–2 p.m. -- IMPACT Blood drive; 12 p.m. -- All pies in place; 12:30 p.m. -- All Pies Judging; 1 p.m. -- Soil and water conservation awards; 2 p.m. -- Chris Short puppet personalities show; 2 p.m. -- Rabbit show; 4 p.m. -- Chris Short puppet personalities show; 5 p.m. -- Sale bill finalized; 7 p.m. -- Release of static exhibits; 7 p.m. -- Stock car races followed by fireworks; 9 p.m. -- Chris Short puppet personalities show; 9 p.m.–12 a.m. -- Teen dance