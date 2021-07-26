The 129th Louisa County Fair begins Tuesday with sheep show

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — After several days of pre-show events, the Louisa County Fair kicks off Tuesday morning with the annual sheep show.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Celebrating the Bounty of our Country.”

The 129th Louisa County Fair is July 27-31 at the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. During that time over 300 youth will show projects and livestock. The fair will also include plenty of entertainment for the whole family including a Bill Riley Talent Show, professional wrestling, and a farmer’s Olympics.

Items on the schedule for this year’s fair include:

Tuesday, July 27

6-8 a.m. -- Beef weigh in; 7-9 a.m. -- Agriland F/S free breakfast; 8-11 a.m. -- Floral Hall entries; 8 a.m. -- Sheep Show; 10 a.m. -- Swine self-declare weights due; 10 a.m. -- reading on the patio; 11 a.m. -- Dog Show; 11 a.m. -- Nicks Kid’s Show; 11:30 a.m. -- Flowers in Place; 12 p.m. -- Louisa County Cattlemen free dinner; 12:30 p.m. -- Flower judging and flower bucket judging; 1:30 p.m. Geneology Judging; 2 p.m. Nick’s kid show; 3 p.m. Farm and Garden Judging; 3:30 p.m. Canning judging; TBA -- Ultrasound begins; 5 p.m. -- Ice cream contest; 5 p.m. -- Nick’s kids show; 6 p.m. -- Bill Riley Talent Show

