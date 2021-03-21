'The Arch' sees large crowd during craft fair Saturday

MUSCATINE – Not originally being from the area, Dustin and Kari Finley never visited Skateland in Muscatine before it closed in 2000. In fact, their first trip around the skate floor came shortly after they bought the building in 2019 when one of Kari’s gymnastic students brought some skates to the building for them to use.
Feeling the defunct Skateland building was the perfect place for Kari to hold gymnastic lessons which she had been teaching in Fruitland, the couple bought the 9,700-square-foot building within a month of being married in 2019. Dustin recalls the building was overgrown when they bought it, with people barely being able to tell a building was behind the tall grass.
“When COVID happened, gyms were one of the first items to be shut down,” Dustin said. “Us being a gym, we got shut down. We had to pivot and decide what we wanted to do with the space. Ideas started brewing and one of the ideas was a craft fair.”
The first of possibly several craft fairs inside the building was held in February. Despite sub-zero temperatures, the event drew hundreds of people to the building to see the 34 vendors who turned out and leaving a long waiting list of vendors who wanted to show their wares. On Saturday, the second such event was held beginning at 8 a.m. and by noon the front door reported over 500 people had attended the event.
Shortly prior to the first fair, the Finleys dubbed the building “The Arch” and set out to turn the 1950s building into an event center for the community.
Dustin said since the first event, they have been overwhelmed with support from the community to have more craft fairs, both by vendors and people who hope to attend. Currently the Finleys are working with the city to have the building zoned in order to allow them to operate shows in the building full time.
“Right now we are on a pivot,” Dustin said. ‘We are hoping to do gymnastics and we are hoping to do events. We want to open up to wedding receptions and anything we can repurpose the beautiful building for.”
He commented on the arched curved roof which was now exposed to the public, saying that when Skateland was operating, there was a drop down ceiling and the curved roof was not visible from the dance floor.
Dustin said one of the goals of the couple was to give back to the community. Many people in Muscatine remember coming to Skateland for a birthday party or just to skate on the weekends. The Finleys hope to bring back some nice memories for people.
While overall plans for the future are not set, Dustin believes there are some exciting things coming soon. He said in addition to gymnastics classes, there may soon be cheer classes as well. Yoga may also be taught on the former skate floor.
People interested in renting the former Skateland building can contact Dustin at dustin.finley@hotmail.com or at (319) 939-5997 or Kari Finley at kari.paige3@gmail.com or at (319) 215-9643.