'The Arch' sees large crowd during craft fair Saturday

Dustin said since the first event, they have been overwhelmed with support from the community to have more craft fairs, both by vendors and people who hope to attend. Currently the Finleys are working with the city to have the building zoned in order to allow them to operate shows in the building full time.

“Right now we are on a pivot,” Dustin said. ‘We are hoping to do gymnastics and we are hoping to do events. We want to open up to wedding receptions and anything we can repurpose the beautiful building for.”

He commented on the arched curved roof which was now exposed to the public, saying that when Skateland was operating, there was a drop down ceiling and the curved roof was not visible from the dance floor.

Dustin said one of the goals of the couple was to give back to the community. Many people in Muscatine remember coming to Skateland for a birthday party or just to skate on the weekends. The Finleys hope to bring back some nice memories for people.

While overall plans for the future are not set, Dustin believes there are some exciting things coming soon. He said in addition to gymnastics classes, there may soon be cheer classes as well. Yoga may also be taught on the former skate floor.

People interested in renting the former Skateland building can contact Dustin at dustin.finley@hotmail.com or at (319) 939-5997 or Kari Finley at kari.paige3@gmail.com or at (319) 215-9643.

