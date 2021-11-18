The Christmas tree goes up at First National Bank of Muscatine

On Wednesday, workers began setting up one of the Christmas traditions in Muscatine — the giant Christmas tree in front of the First National Bank of Muscatine compliments of Jerry Lange. The Jingle and Mingle Holiday Stroll will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and the tree will be lit during the event.
