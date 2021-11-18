 Skip to main content
The Christmas tree goes up at First National Bank of Muscatine
The Christmas tree goes up at First National Bank of Muscatine

tree

On Wednesday, workers began setting up one of the Christmas traditions in Muscatine — the giant Christmas tree in front of the First National Bank of Muscatine compliments of Jerry Lange. The Jingle and Mingle Holiday Stroll will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and the tree will be lit during the event.

 DAVID HOTLE

