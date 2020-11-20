'The ER never stops': On the front lines of the COVID-19 spike

The amount of staff on duty during the spike has remained the same due to illness and staffing concerns, and Tovar said there are times when more staff could be used. She believes this is the same for every hospital in the U.S. right now, especially in Iowa. She said during Thanksgiving week the schedule has been padded to allow additional workers in the emergency room at times.

“There is going to be some challenges for patients and that is why we want to be sure the right people are coming to the emergency room,” Tovar said. “We want to make sure sick people who have emergency conditions are coming to the emergency room instead of patients with mild symptoms that can be treated in urgent care or a care clinic - that would certainly help.”

Sowards said consistently since the beginning of the spike the emergency room beds are full by the afternoon and there is a wait for treatment. She said one contributing factor is intensive care units throughout the state are full, meaning the patients need to stay in the emergency room longer while they are waiting for an ICU bed to open.