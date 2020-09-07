'The Front Porch of the Downtown of Wilton'

WILTON — While observing his 92nd birthday, Herman Baker of Muscatine spent the day with his family — three generations of military members — honoring the unveiling of the Muscatine County Freedom Rock in downtown Wilton.
Sporting a cap that told of his two years of service in Korea shortly after World War II ended, Baker moved along the walkway situated in front of the Rock Island Line depot and containing 510 pavers that people had bought as a fundraiser to bring the latest Iowa Freedom Rock to Muscatine County. The pavers all represented someone who at least had given a few years of service and at most had died serving their country. He glanced at the covered rock which was scheduled to be unveiled later in the afternoon. He also looked with happiness at the hundreds of people who turned out on Labor Day weekend to honor the veterans of Muscatine County.
“This is a great example of the spirit of the town,” he said, looking out over the crowd of people who gathered downtown for the unveiling. “I think we need more recognition of what this country has been through and what it took to get it through and how many lives were lost so that we can be here today. If there is something we haven’t done right, it may have been to teach history to our kids, so they might recognize what they have isn’t free and it wasn’t given to anybody.”
Baker had enlisted in the Army when he was 17 in 1936. He served in Korea from 1946 to 1948 with a guard company. Leaving the military in 1948, he used the G.I. Bill to go on the graduate from the University of Missouri, School of Veterinary Medicine. He practiced veterinary medicine in Wilton for many years before retiring.
Baker’s grandson Tyler Arrowood, a retired member of the Coast Guard, commented he was proud to have served as the latest in the family to help defend the country. He said service and patriotism run deeply in his family and he had gotten his call to put on the uniform after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“It was something I thought as an American that I needed to do,” he said.
He also showed appreciation for the patriotism Wilton shows, as well as its honor for military veterans. He said even after having lived in another area for 18 years and having recently moved back, he can still feel the pride in the town.
Shortly after 2 p.m., after hearing several speakers including Wilton native rear Admiral Will Pennington, several area veterans pulled back the covering to show the rock with its ornate artwork completed by Ray “Bubba” Sorensen. Sorensen, who started the push to locate a Freedom Rock in every Iowa county, said he is now working on the 93rd rock.
Ted Marolf, cited by many as the driving force behind the bringing of the rock to Wilton, said it had been a long 2.5 years making the goal a reality. As the clouds that brought rain earlier in the day began clearing out, he was pleased to see the crowd of at least 400 people, including many veterans, gather for the ceremony.
“It all started with a little seed,” he said. “Luke Thompson put in the application to Bubba Sorensen for Wilton to be the Freedom Rock site. We got it and about 2.5 years ago we brought the rock in and set it in place and the rest has been planning. Bubba painted it at the end of May and we have been frantically building the rest of the site in that time.”
In addition to the rock, the site now contains three flagpoles, the pavers, and a cannon brought to the site from the Muscatine County Courthouse.
Marlof commented that he feels a sense of relief the project is now complete. He commented that the best description of the new veteran’s memorial was “The Front Porch of the Downtown of Wilton."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!