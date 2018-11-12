Muscatine Community College's fall play "The Humans" opens this week.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bob Roach Little Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado St.
Tickets are $10. MCC students, faculty and staff are free. Area students are also free but must show school ID at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at eicc.edu/thehumans.
Set during Thanksgiving dinner, "The Humans," a Tony Award-winning play by Stephen Karam, is a story of a family reuniting and doing what family does, arguing. Through heartbreak and humor, the family drama reveals people that love one another while struggling with human fears.
More information online at eicc.edu/news2/the-humans.aspx.
