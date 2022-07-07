"The Jason and Johnny Experience" to perform at Musser Public Library this Sunday

MUSCATINE – A new band is coming to the Musser Public Library to perform for the Muscatine Community.

On Sunday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at the Musser Public Library, this year’s Second Sunday Concert Series will continue with its latest concert, featuring guitarist Jason Carl and drummer Johnny Baker of the band, “The Jason and Johnny Experience”.

Those who listen to music performances in the Quad Cities may recognize these musicians from the other bands that they’ve played with. Carl was previously part of “Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band” and is expected to play a part in a Tom Petty tribute show later this month while Baker is known for providing a great beat whenever he plays.

As a cover band, the Jason and Johnny Experience is expected to cover many classic rock hits and country classics while on the Musser Library Stage. Previously, the band has covered music from the Beatles, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and, of course, Tom Petty.

“It should be a great mix of music,” Ed Chamberlin, Muscatine County Arts Council President said. “I feel that this show should appeal to a lot of people because these are songs we grew up with.”

This upcoming performance will be the second concert of this year’s Second Sunday Concert Series. Last month, the library featured the jazz and funk band “Leading 7ths” in what Chamberlin considered to be a very successful show.

“We had about 60 people show up for the first show this year,” Chamberlin said. “It was a good turnout for a Sunday evening show. The weather was perfect, nice breeze off the river. It’s great to have our shows outside this year, weather permitting, and it sounds like this weekend should be nice.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the series, August 14 will feature classic rock favorite Crusin’ for its concert while the duo of Bob and Kristie Black and Banjoy will be closing out the concert series on September 11.

For more information on upcoming Muscatine County Arts Council events, residents can visit www.muscatineartscouncil.org.