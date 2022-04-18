The Louisa County transfer station is in a flood plain. A berm is proposed to protect it.

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Transfer Station needs to be surrounded by a flood protection berm, members of the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency learned during the agency’s quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

LRSWA Secretary/LCTS Manager Joellen Schantz said an engineering study completed by Klinger Associates, Burlington, had confirmed most of the transfer station was located within a 100-year floodplain. That floodplain had been identified on 2020 preliminary floodplain maps issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to Iowa Administrative Code, “a transfer station shall not be located within a 100-year floodplain unless the design includes structures to prevent floodwater inundation from a 100-year flood of any area that comes into contact with solid waste or wash water.”

Schantz said the floodplain is associated with Otter Creek, a small tributary of the Iowa River. The creek is used as a drainage ditch west of U.S. Highway 61.

When the preliminary maps were initially released, LRSWA officials agreed to seek a second opinion.

The agency hired Klinger in September 2021.

Now with the engineering study complete, Schantz said the LRSWA had run out of options.

“We are in fact in the floodplain and we are going to be forced to do something,” she said, adding she had talked with state officials about specifications for a berm and the possibility of grant funding.

She said the officials did not know about the grant funding, but would investigate.

Devin Carrier, LRSWA’s Columbus City representative said a relocated U.S. Highway 61 was expected to soon be constructed in the same area.

Schantz said the highway project added an odd twist to the issue.

“If that highway goes through, it will actually create what they want,” she said.

That project is not slated to be completed for several years and Schantz said state officials would likely not agree to delay leaving the LCTS unprotected.

“I threw it out there,” she said.

The deadline for completing any work is the spring of 2023, so Schantz said she would continue to monitor the situation and schedule a special meeting if needed.

In other action, the LRSWA:

Met with Lynn Whaley, owner of WEMIGA Waste, Mt. Pleasant, which recently purchased Adams Sanitation, Morning Sun, and is now hauling waste and recycling material to the LCTS;

Received a report from Brian Rath, Evora Consulting, on the continuing effort to eventually close the former Louisa County Landfill;

Agreed to seek bids for a new semi-truck;

Formally approved a $500 increase in the monthly fee paid to JJJ Hauling. The decision will raise the monthly fee to $5,500.

Approved a $90 per week mowing contract with Couple of Cops lawn service;

Approved raising employee salaries for Fiscal Year 2023 by 3 percent, with a one-time 3 percent stipend. The increase matches the raises given to most county employees.

