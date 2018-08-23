MUSCATINE — Drivers in Muscatine should be on the lookout for new speed signs along Mississippi Drive and Houser Street near the soccer complex. Speeds have been changed in those areas after the Muscatine City Council approved recommendations from the Traffic Safety Committee at its meeting last week.
The speed limit has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph on Houser Street between Lucas Street and Grandview Avenue. According to Public Works Director Brian Stineman in a memo to council, the traffic committee recommended the speed reduction due to several new features in the area and "feels that pedestrian and bicyclist safety may be in jeopardy with vehicles traveling at the existing 40 mile per hour speed limit."
During the meeting, Councilman Santos Saucedo said he had heard complaints from the public that the drastic change in speed would simply create another “ticketed speed trap.”
In response, City Administrator Gregg Mandsager explained that the reduced speed near the soccer complex is necessary because the area will soon have more vehicle and pedestrian traffic with the addition of a parking lot across the street.
City Planner Andrew Fangman confirmed that the decrease in speed limit was driven by the construction of the 200-plus space parking lot, along with the addition of Deep Lakes Trail and proposed West Side Trail to be built on Houser Street. The Pollinator Park and trail and Dog Park will also increase the number of visitors in the area.
Fangman told council that the committee chose 30 mph rather than 35 mph because “when you get on top of the hill, Lucas on up to Mulberry, the speed limit on Houser is 30 so, it was kind of a consistency issue, too.”
The Houser Street Parking Expansion and Athletic Field Grading project is anticipated to better accomodate the high volume of soccer players and spectators that visit the fields each year. Parks and Recreation Director Rich Klimes told the council that he expected the project to be completed in October, weather permitting. He also said that two crosswalks featuring flashing safety lights are built into the project, which will help pedestrians safely cross Houser Street.
In addition to the speed decrease, council also approved a speed increase from 25 mph to 35 mph on Mississippi Drive between Green and Broadway streets.
Councilman Allen Harvey reminded council that it's not often that it increases a speed limit on a stretch of road.
Stineman said to council, "What we're really doing is putting this back the way it was before we opened Mississippi Drive."
In a memo to council, Stineman wrote that work on the "Carver Corner" area "will not occur until sometime in the future and analysis by the Muscatine Police Department indicate that a 25 MPH speed limit in this area is not warranted."
Stineman said police had a camera stationed in the "Carver Corner" area and determined that drivers were driving at the the previous speed limit regardless of the 25 mph sign. Work in that area was the reason for the original decrease in speed and when development begins, the speed will again be examined.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett opposed the change because he believes it will encourage motorists to speed into downtown.
"We dealt with enough issues when we changed it in the first place, we should leave it that way."
The speed limit along the portion of Mississippi Drive heading into downtown, along the river will remain at 25 mph.
New speed limit signs were installed Tuesday, with at least one on Houser Street baring an orange flag to alert drivers.
