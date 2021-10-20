The Nest of Louisa County moves to county annex

WAPELLO — A new home has been provided to The Nest of Louisa County.

Louisa County General Assistance Director Cyndi Mears told the county board of supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday that the parenting education and assistance service had recently moved into a former file room at the County Annex in Wapello.

The program, which operates under the umbrella of the Lutheran Services of Iowa’s (LSI) Muscatine office, connects families to resources and support in the community; and offers families the chance to receive free essential household items each week at its Wapello site.

That site was formerly the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) office in Wapello, but when the health service moved last month to new headquarters at the Louisa County Complex, it was discovered there was no room for The Nest at the new site.

Eventually, the County Annex file room, which is just across the hall from Mear’s office, was offered and the move was completed on Monday.

In addition to discussing The Nest’s relocation during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, Mears also led off a parade of mostly monthly department updates that were given to the board.