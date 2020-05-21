The Palms 10 may open as early as May 29

When the theaters open, they will be operating at less than 50% capacity to provide safe social distancing, both in the theaters and in the lobbies, Vannorsdel explained. In some cases the capacity will be less. He also said show times will be staggered so only one movie will begin at a time.

When the locations are reopened, there will be a brief verbal screening for guests. There will be floor decals and only a certain number of guests will be allowed in at a time. This is also to give workers time to clean and sanitize after a show. More cleaning will take place in the overnight. Staff will be wearing masks and will be screened when they arrive at work. Credit card use will be encouraged. Masks will be encouraged, but not mandatory, for guests.

While the sale of carry-out popcorn has been good, Vannorsdel said on opening day he wants the employees to focus on keeping the theater safe, so the sale of curbside popcorn would be suspended that day. He said the sale would continue during Labor Day weekend, as well as in the weeks following reopening.

“I understand that some people are ready to come back to a movie theater and others are not," he said. “For those who are not and want to stream at home but love theater popcorn, I want to continue to provide it as a curbside amenity, but on opening weekend I don’t think we will do both.”