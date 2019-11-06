MUSCATINE – With a 16.91% turnout at the polls Tuesday, Muscatine County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Leslie A. Soule says it was a higher turnout that she expected.
According to the unofficial numbers, 4,785 people of 28,297 registered voters cast a ballot in the election, which for the first time combined city councils and school boards. Soule said the election had gone smoothly, with the only hiccup being one of the precinct runners was late during the ballot counting. The official results were out shortly after 9:30 p.m.
“There haven’t been any other combined elections so it’s a little hard to compare, but in my opinion its higher than in the past, at least in the Muscatine area,” Soule said. “I think you had contests in both the school and the city. Usually when you have contests it brings out more voters.”
The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will canvass the election at 9 a.m. Nov. 13. Several of the contests also had voters from other counties. An overall canvass of the control counties will be held the following week to determine overall winners.
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson, who ran unopposed, received 2,030 votes. There were 211 write-in votes in the election. Soule commented she hasn’t looked at the write-in votes. The few she saw had write-ins for such characters as Santa Claus or Mickey Mouse. She does not believe any actual people got enough votes to be counted as anything other than scattered.
The at-large seat on the Muscatine City Council will be filled by DeWayne Hopkins, who received 902 votes, beating candidates Daniel Salazar who received 821 votes; Kerry Denison who received 648 and Larry Murray who received 266. The Fifth Ward council seat will be filled by John Jindrich, who received 340 votes, beating challenger Kirk Edwards’ 166 votes.
In the uncontested races, Dennis Froelich received 670 votes for the First Ward seat and Peggy Gordon received 558 for the Third Ward seat.
Bob Schmidt, who ran uncontested for mayor of Atalyssa, received 35 votes. In the running for three at-large seats, Tim Dewar received 34 votes and Timothy Devore received 27.
Larry D. Guy, who was running unopposed for mayor of Blue Grass, received four votes. In the race for three seats on the council, Chris Jepsen received three votes, Brad Chulte received no votes, Michael Barnes received no votes, Chad Brus received five votes, Matthew Sampson got three votes and Bonita Strong got no votes.
Forrest Kirk ran unopposed for mayor of Conesville and got 25 votes. Conesville council member candidates also ran unopposed and Kassandra Espinosa got 25 votes, Kallie Gartzke got 27 votes, and Herbert Gartzke got 27 votes. An unexpired council position in Conesville with no one running for it got eight votes.
Scott Spengler received 15 votes in his bid for mayor of Durant. At-large candidates Noel Price received 12 votes and Kevin Mundt received 14 votes.
Marty Hills received 84 votes in his bid for mayor of Fruitland. In a contested race for two seats on the Fruitland City Council, Sarah Hillman got 68 votes, Susan Garrett got 60 votes, and Brent Bowers got 21 votes. Chris Painter got 80 votes for an unexpired term on the Fruitland council.
Linsey Reimers received 46 votes for mayor of Nichols. In the race for five Nichols council seats, Cynthia Massey got 33 votes, Kelly Loving got 32 votes, JD Hora got 33 votes, Russell Grim got 47 votes, Todd Mahan got 32 votes, Kelsie Lampe got 26 votes, and John Hudson got 37 votes.
In the race for the mayor of Stockton, Patrick Alan Baker got 49 votes and Andrew Reams got 54 votes. In the race for three seats on the Stockton City Council, Josh Smyser got 98 votes, Tina Riley got 58 votes, Robert Russell got 47 votes, Glenn Van Dee got 46 votes, and Scott Wolf got 59 votes. Jay Freund got 62 votes for an unexpired position on the council.
Robert Hartman got 231 votes for mayor of West Liberty. In the uncontested race for council, Jose Zacarias got 193 votes, Diane Beranek got 211 votes, and Cara McFerren got 211 votes. Public measure A in West Liberty received 221 yes votes and 32 no votes. Public measure B got 224 yes votes and 29 no votes.
In the mayor’s race in Wilton, Robert Barrett got 272 votes and Corey Freeman got 211 votes. In the race for three council seats, Wayne Budding got 402 votes, Sheryl Lenker got 341, Ted Marolf got 340, Jim Driscoll got 153 and Michael Rohwer got 100.
In the race for two Columbus School Board seats, Jayme Storm got 15 votes, Vicky Dohrmann got 14 votes, Tom Howell got 19 votes, and John Chaney got 19 votes.
In the race for four seats on the Davenport School Board, Daniel Gosa got 3.400 votes, Karen Kline-Jerome got 4,836 votes, Gene Guy got 2,601 votes, Jenner Kealey got 3,239 votes, Kai Dickmann got 1,769 votes, Catarina Bolton got 2,338 votes, Michael Devol got 1,999, Craig Piggott got 1,933, Linda Hayes got 3,400, Mark Holloway got 2,534, Kent Paustian got 4,473, Lori Frieden Janke got 2,121, Kari Dugan got 2,278, and Jennifer Starr got 2,179 votes.
In the Durant School Board three seat election, Tara Lindsay got 70 votes, Brad Utter got 27, Benjamin Skriloff got 46, Barbara Easner got 30, Carla Whitlock got 55, and Travis Bullard got 73.
The three seat race for Louisa-Muscatine school board saw Barbara Thompson get 91 votes, Bryce Kendall Hoben get 113, Stacie Ziegenhorn got 87, Carol Ann Whittaker got 88, and Jonathan Morgan got 49.
In the four member Muscatine School Board race, John Dabeet got 1,695 votes, Mary Wildermuth got 1,428, Nathan Mather got 1,296, Ricky Teed got 1,162, Mike Morgan got 1,963, Karen Cooney got 1,668, and Dennis Schuur got 2,095. In the race for an unexpired seat on the board, Aaron Finn got 1,883 votes and Jeff Osborne got 1,202.
In the three member West Liberty School Board race, Jacob Burroughs got 263 votes, Jeff Laughlin got 219, Carla Shield got 293, Christian Torres got 177, David Millage got 158, and Kathleen Garrido got 209.
In the three member Wilton School Board race, Ginny Harris got 304 votes, Jeremy Lies got 323, Timothy Barrett got 393, and Linda Duncan got 373.
Bill Vetter got 109 votes for EIACC director Dist. 5. Michelle Garvin got 1,892 votes for District 9 director.
