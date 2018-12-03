MUSCATINE — The renovation of the third floor courtroom in the Muscatine County Courthouse is moving along.
Lead architect on the project, Michael Nolan of Horizon Architecture, presented the latest updates Monday morning to the county board of supervisors, which included plans for new tables and chairs.
"But essentially this would be new furniture for everything except for the pew seating in the audience gallery area," Nolan said, "which is something we'll address as we go, but this will be brand new furniture for everything in those new areas."
The board approved with all ayes $24,909.05 to Storey Kenworthy Office Interiors and Products, a partner of HON, for fixed and movable furniture to use in two new conference room areas at the courthouse as part of the Third Floor Courtroom Renovation project.
New tables, stackable chairs, and chairs for jurors are also included in the plan. Funds for the furniture were not included in the original contract but were set aside by the board.
"This was right where I expected it to be," Nolan said of the cost, "so, I'm happy with this."
Nolan said furniture was selected based on the ease of use and cleaning.
"The idea here is to go to zero maintenance as much as possible," he said and added that stacking chairs will help clear out clutter "to keep that nice and clean as we go."
The new furniture won't be ordered until April, Nolan said, on recommendation from the supplier and an attempt will be made to use existing furniture at the courthouse.
Nolan said the firm "looked at a fixed seating option for the courtroom gallery and I think what we'll probably end up doing is modifying those pews but everything else will be taken out" and tagged for reuse if possible.
A public hearing on the project took place in early August. The overall project, estimated at $921,725, includes removal of partitions and additions of new partitions, HVAC, electrical and plumbing upgrades, plaster restoration on the ceiling and walls, including painting and work around the rotunda, and lastly, new audio-visual equipment installation.
Contracts for various pieces of the project are $578,000 to Wolfe Contracting Inc., $57,610 to Daprato Rigali Studios, $125,000 to FSS Inc. and $80,000 to COP Inc. Those contracts were approved by the board in September. Wolfe Contracting was awarded the bid because the company offered the lowest of seven bids. Supervisor Sorensen did not vote on the contract bid because his company also bid on the project.
Project work was last estimated to begin in December, and the courthouse may temporarily close during that time.
