The Wilton Fine Arts Guild goes 'creepy and kooky' for its spring musical

WILTON — Anyone can have a fun time at a dinner theater experience, but what about a creepy-kooky-mysterious-and-spooky time?

This March at the Wilton Community Center, the Wilton Fine Arts Guild will present “The Addams Family: a New Musical Comedy”, starring the most famous and macabre family around as they sing and entertain in their own Addams-y way.

“It’s something that we kind of feel is a special occasion for a lot of our theatergoers,” said Guild President Connie Hoekstra. Since 1984, The Wilton Fine Arts Guild has produced an annual dinner theater in the spring, making the event a tradition for the group for over 30 years and counting.

“The Addams Family” follows a teenage Wednesday Addams as she falls in love with the very normal Lucas Beineke, who is from a very “white-bread” family, much to her parents’ dismay. Through chaos and humor, the show gives a message of acceptance, acknowledging that maybe being ‘normal’ isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“I think that the relatability of the family will grab people. It’s kind of about how, under the skin, we’re all the same,” said Hoekstra.

