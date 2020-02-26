The Wilton Fine Arts Guild goes 'creepy and kooky' for its spring musical

WILTON — Anyone can have a fun time at a dinner theater experience, but what about a creepy-kooky-mysterious-and-spooky time?
This March at the Wilton Community Center, the Wilton Fine Arts Guild will present “The Addams Family: a New Musical Comedy”, starring the most famous and macabre family around as they sing and entertain in their own Addams-y way.
“It’s something that we kind of feel is a special occasion for a lot of our theatergoers,” said Guild President Connie Hoekstra. Since 1984, The Wilton Fine Arts Guild has produced an annual dinner theater in the spring, making the event a tradition for the group for over 30 years and counting.
“The Addams Family” follows a teenage Wednesday Addams as she falls in love with the very normal Lucas Beineke, who is from a very “white-bread” family, much to her parents’ dismay. Through chaos and humor, the show gives a message of acceptance, acknowledging that maybe being ‘normal’ isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
“I think that the relatability of the family will grab people. It’s kind of about how, under the skin, we’re all the same,” said Hoekstra.
She also described the show as the biggest and most expensive that the Guild has ever done, using plenty of props, costumes and projected sets. “We just put it all on the table,” she said, “I’ve been attending rehearsals to see how it was going, and it’s really great. It’s filled with beautiful music and they’re doing really well with both it and the dancing, and we have a few tricks up our sleeve too as far as some of the set pieces. It’s been fun.”
The show also features plenty of local talent, such as Wilton residents Paul Michael Marquez and Kim Feuerbach. Hoekstra described them as the “perfect Gomez and Wednesday” respectively, adding that it had been Marquez who had originally been the one pushing for the Guild to do the show.
Anna Masengarb, fresh off her starring role of Elle in Muscatine Community College’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical”, will play Morticia. Other actors in the show include Lora Knouse as Grandma, Mike Taylor as Lurch, Aiden Hewitt as Pugsley, and Mark Lawrence as Uncle Fester.
“With a lot of local talent as well as some of the people we’ve pulled in from Muscatine, it’s just a really great cast. They’ve been rehearsing really hard for this,” said Hoekstra.
The event will also include a dinner, courtesy of Gramma’s Kitchen in Walcott, as well as a drink service. Guests will have the choice of pilaf-stuffed chicken breast or crusted white fish for their meal.
“The Addams Family” will have four evening performances on March 13, 14, 20 and 21, as well as an afternoon performance on March 15. “Each performance still has plenty of room for more, and we’re looking forward to a great audience,” Hoekstra said, “They really are going to have fun at this show.”
Tickets, $25, must be purchased in advanced. This can be done either by using the online link on the Wilton Fine Arts Guild Facebook page or by calling 563-732-2323 and leaving a message.