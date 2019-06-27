MUSCATINE — Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO and President has decided to retire, but not before getting some more work done for the community.
"I'm not ready to give the reins up completely yet," said Greg Jenkins.
He announced his retirement at the April 26 Chamber Board meeting. After 12 years, he said there have been several key accomplishments and some challenges. His final day has not been determined, but may be between Dec. 1 and Feb. 1, or when a new president has been selected.
"There's some things I'd still like to see happen or changes I'd like to implement here," he said.
Jenkins listed bringing The Palms movie theater to town in 2013 as a memorable accomplishment and said he enjoyed working with Monsanto, HNI and SSAB on expansions in the community, which "demonstrate the chamber's participation in economic development."
A challenge, as with all nonprofits, he said has been ongoing funding, ensuring the money coming in meets the need of chamber initiatives and expenditures stay within budget.
"We've been in pretty good shape for the last several years, frankly so, I think we've done a nice job of that," he said. "I think there's a place for growth so we can expand the offering we have."
In the time he has left with the chamber, Jenkins said he would like to see a greater impact on the workforce in Muscatine.
"I think there's good that's being done now," he said. "Align Impact Muscatine has done a nice job of getting many things underway when it comes to the educational aspect for that, but what else do we need to be doing that can enable this community to have a workforce ready to meet the needs of the future, because what the workforce is capable of doing today is not likely to be what we need in this community 10 years from now."
Muscatine does not have a downtown association but Jenkins thinks it could be an option where the chamber would assist to encourage more people to spend time in the area, specifically 2nd Street. He said he wants to see more in economic development downtown by creating or identifying land and building inventory for future projects, and the chamber needs to do more to market the community. The chamber website is being redesigned and there will be some new marketing materials coming soon, he said.
He said he is thankful to have a board "that works as hard as it does to make sure we have the tools we need and supports us in what we're trying to accomplish." Chamber membership is important, too, he said and he appreciates members because they "recognize the work we do is vital to the community."
Choosing to retire now, Jenkins said, gives him time to do some of the things on his bucket list while he has the energy to do them including spending time with his four grandchildren, riding his motorcycle to Alaska, fishing in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and seeing another rocket launch at Cape Canaveral.
"I want to go do stuff like that," he said, "hang out on beaches, play a lot of golf, generally goof off and win the lottery so, I can do all that."
There may be other work that he would like to pursue, he said, "to complete my career than what I'm doing today."
"I haven't figured out that yet," he said, "I've got a ways to go."
