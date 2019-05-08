MUSCATINE — For five days in July the Muscatine County Fairgrounds are going to be action-packed. Along with all of the homemade goods, produce, animal exhibits and farm and tool displays, visitors can see car races, wrestling, demolition derby and chainsaw artist.
"And of course the fair food," said fair board president Tom Christensen. "Oh my gosh, you've got to have the fair food."
Lemonade and funnel cakes are the staples, but Christensen said his favorite is chicken on a stick. Though he's not sure what spices the vendor uses on the meat, he said it goes great with peanut butter on top.
Food is just part of what makes the fair a good time, he said.
Impact Pro Wrestling, Iowa's independent pro wrestling company, will open the fair Wednesday, July 17. Last year was the first year for the event, which may not include any big names from television but still brings the excitement. Christensen the event was a big deal for kids last year so it's "back by popular demand."
"It's entertainment, which is what the fair is all about," he said. "Every kid that was there last year told every one of their buddies that wasn't so, we're expecting a bigger crowd this year."
Two new events will happen Thursday. First, figure 8 races will happen in front of the grandstand. Christensen said it's something new but expects it to be "pretty exciting." The second is a monument dedication in honor of military veterans. Thursday is Military Appreciation Day and veterans are admitted at no cost. The memorial, a large flag pole with five 4 foot by 8 foot murals representing each service branch, will be dedicated at 3 p.m. The murals are the work of West Liberty artist Todd Woodburn. Christensen hopes veterans will attend the dedication to be recognized by visitors.
The East Central Iowa Pullers Association tractor pull will return Friday with more competition classes than last year and Saturday's big concert is country musician Rodney Atkins. His newest album, "Caught Up in the Country," is due out Friday.
"We've gotten a lot of positive feedback," Christensen said about Atkins. "I think it will be a great show."
Sunday will wrap up with the fair's most popular events, the demolition derby in the late morning and the trailer races in the afternoon. Christensen said it's usually standing room only for the trailer races. Last year 5,500 single day tickets were sold with most of them to visitors wanting to see the two events. The fair also offers a 5-day "fun pass" which includes admission for each day of the fair and entry into the events. About 750 of the passes were sold last year. LogHoggers chainsaw artists will be working on sculpture all week with the auction Sunday in front of grandstand.
The fairgrounds have also had some work done since last year. Heritage Hall has been rebuilt and more than 100 trees have been planted, Christensen said. Board member Steve Alt said the old building was on a constant state of disrepair, animals would make homes inside and the floor was never graded so when it rained, water would rush through. The 80-foot original building sloped 20 feet from front to back, Alt said, so the project raised the back of the building 24 inches to eliminate the water problem. Tear down and construction totaled $150,000, he said, with 80 percent of the funding coming from fundraising and donations. Ryan Trust of West Liberty made a 100 percent matching donation of $50,000, the largest donation made toward the total, Alt said.
When you open the doors to Heritage Hall, you don't have to worry about what animals might greet you, Alt said, the building is now secure.
"In this building, I don't think even a wasp could get in now," he said.
He said the comments he's heard on the build most frequently mention the original shiplap siding. The building houses farm and hand tools in static and working displays. Gas engines and other "self-driven" equipment will be on display outside the building during the fair. Alt has served on the fair board for 18 years and getting a new Heritage Hall was a project with personal meaning to him. He said it's not a museum, but a site for hands-on education.
The carnival presented by Sam's Amusements, will operate each day of the fair, and may even have some new rides, Christensen said. As with the last eight or nine years, Charlie Strone will be walking on stilts, gathering a crowd, Christensen said, along with the puppet show and animal exhibits for kids. He said the fair is mainly a 4-H fair, and "my hat is off to them that show their animals."
The fairgrounds are also the venue for events year-round including weddings, graduation and family parties, quinceneras and banquets. A series of car races started last weekend and Christensen said it was a "huge success." The next one set for May 18 is "Modified Madness." The prize is $2,000 and $1,000 for sport modified cars.
A complete list of events and more information including ticket prices may be found online at the fair website.
This is Christensen's second year as board president, but he's served for 16 years. Growing up in West Liberty, he said the fair was one of the things kids looked forward to every year. This year is no different.
"I'm feeling pretty great about it," he said. "It's fun for the whole family."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.