“There will be three of them missing next week” - Wapello to remove trailers

WAPELLO — Three trailers at the PAWA Trailer Park in Wapello may be removed by the city next week, unless the park owner does it sooner. Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt told the city council Thursday that owner Jaime Benitez, Muscatine, had apparently started some demolition, but it appeared to be a salvage operation for metal and other potentially valuable material than an effort to remove the trailers. The city claims the trailers are uninhabitable and dangerous.

Marquardt said city attorney Adam Parsons had recently filed 20 counts of maintaining a dangerous building against Benitez, who bought the trailer park from former Wapello Police Chief Wayne Crump in 2017.

Benitez claimed during an earlier meeting with the city council that many of the problems were there when he purchased it. He had assured city officials and neighbors he was trying to renovate the trailers, but city officials said he had been given enough time.

At Thursday’s meeting, city clerk Mike Delzell said water and other utilities had been shut off to the trailers and a contractor was scheduled to begin removing the three trailers on Feb. 25.

“There will be three of them missing next week,” Marquardt assured the council.