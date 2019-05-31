The Mississippi River is expected to crest again early Sunday morning, at a forecast of 23.7 feet, below most recent crest of 24.33 feet on May 3. The river is at major flood stage at 20 feet.
Here are 9 things to know:
1. It won't be a record
While the Quad-Cities had a record crest last month, Muscatine did not. The May 3 crest was the fourth-highest in recorded history. The highest crest hit 25.61 feet, during the Flood of 1993. The historic crests have been:
- 25.61 feet on July 9, 1993
- 24.81 feet on April 29, 1965
- 24.42 feet on June 17, 2008
- 24.33 feet on May 3, 2019 (preliminary)
The Mississippi River dropped below major flood stage - 20 feet - on May 11, which ended a record 50 straight days of being above major flood stage. After 17 days below that mark, the river rose back above major flood stage on Tuesday, hitting 22 feet on Wednesday.
2. 22 feet is a marker for Muscatine
Crews walk the levees continually after the river reaches 22 feet, said city spokesman Kevin Jenison. “That level is the critical point where we have to make decisions about closures."
Planning, he said, has been a vital part of flood control over the years. “We’ve incorporated levees into our parks system,” he said.
3. This is the third crest this year
Sunday's crest will be the third above major flood stage this season.
4. Floods cost money
Muscatine spent $73,123.85 on flood activities from March 1-May 19. City officials say this includes labor, equipment and material costs for sandbags, flood maps, detours, signs, barricades, flood gates, hauling sand, checking pumps, cleanup and walking the levee, as well as other costs.
5. By the numbers in the Q-C
• Davenport deployed 139,788 sandbags, and purchased 8,113 tons of sand.
• Davenport has deployed 326 HESCO units. The double-stacked flood protection on River Drive uses 146 4-foot HESCO barriers and 73 3-foot HESCO barriers.
• Bettendorf delivered more than 100,000 sandbags, and purchased 300 tons of sand.
• Bettendorf crews use concrete LEGO-style blocks, instead of HESCO barriers. And the city spent "several thousand dollars" on crane rentals to install them.
6. FEMA is here to help
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has taken 211 registrations from residents of Scott County and 45 registrations from Louisa County. The FEMA/SBA Disaster Recovery Center is located in the former OfficeMax building, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 3001, Davenport and operates 10 am. until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
A Presidential Disaster Declaration included Scott, Louisa and seven other counties in western Iowa, which allowed FEMA to being its work here. The average FEMA grant has been more than $11,0900 in Iowa from this disaster, said Deanna Frazier, FEMA spokeswoman. In Iowa, at least 2,133 households have registered for assistance, and FEMA has approved $13 million in aid.
To apply for FEMA assistance, Frazier said, start with registration, which you can do at a disaster recovery center or:
• Call 800-621-3362
• Go to www.disasterassistance.gov
• Download the FEMA app to your smartphone
You have until July 1 to apply for help for flooding between March 12-May 16. “Anything after that will have to be looked at as a separate disaster of its own,” Frazier said.
7. SBA offers loans, too.
As of Thursday, the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved 277 disaster loans for a total of $25,956,500 for Iowa flooding. Two SBA centers provide face-to-face assistance to people and businesses impacted by the severe storms and flooding, said Yolanda Stokes, public information officer. The SBA provides low-interest loans to homeowners, renters and businesses.
Businesses: SBA Business Recovery Center, Eastern Iowa Community College, Urban Campus complex, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
Individuals: FEMA/SBA Disaster Recovery Center, the former OfficeMax building, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 3001, Davenport; 10 am. Until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Other ways to apply for assistance include:
• Go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
• Call 800- 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800- 877-8339.
• Send completed paper application to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
People affected by the flood have until July 1 to apply. Stokes encourages people to complete the SBA loan application. “You are under no obligation to take the loan,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt to apply.”
8. 250 families have sought help in the Q-C
The Quad-Cities Area Salvation Army has assisted more than 250 families and has distributed 10,000 items since May 9 to help those affected by the flood. Beginning Monday, The Salvation Army’s Flood Donations Center will transition to the Salvation Army Corps community centers:
In Illinois: The Salvation Army Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Ave., Moline, 309-764-6996.
In Iowa: The Salvation Army Davenport Corps, 3400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. 563-391-5325.
The centers are for Rock Island and Scott county residents who live within the flood inundation area, and/or residents identified by FEMA and the Red Cross as being affected by the flood. Proof of address and/or FEMA/Red Cross information noting their residence is required.
The centers will continue to provide bottled water, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, including vinegar, and cleanup kits.
Additionally, each location is accepting donations.
“Groups and churches on both sides of the river have donated to buy humidifiers and fans,” said Bill Horrell, spokesman for The Salvation Army. There is a waiting list for these items.
Items will be available 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
