Third case of COVID-19 reported in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — With three reported cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, as of Monday in Muscatine County, the county Department of Public Health is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local entities to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Director Christy Roby Williams said today that public health cannot share any health information on people with positive test results, saying this would violate privacy laws. She confirmed two were from the same household and one is not. She could not say which city they live in.

“I do not see an end any time soon – within the next couple of weeks,” she said. “As tests become more available there are going to be more positive confirmed cases throughout the state.”

Roby Williams said once the department receives a confirmed case, workers contact the provider that tested the patient, who in turn informs the patient of the test results. Area emergency medical services are also informed if the patient was provided with emergency transport. The department then contacts the patient and begins the investigation and monitoring.