MUSCATINE — A local firefighter and paramedic killed last week will be laid to rest today. His brothers and sisters in service will receive a helping hand from surrounding departments to give them time to attend the funeral.
Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, served as a firefighter with the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department and a paramedic with Louisa County Ambulance Service. He also worked at Bayer in Muscatine. He was fatally injured in a hit-and-run Monday, Aug. 12, in Muscatine where he was riding his bicycle. Estabrook died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Order of Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. His funeral is 11 a.m. today at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home on Houser Street followed by burial at Muscatine Memorial Park.
Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said Estabrook's passing was "tragic" and the department will do what it can to support fellow responders, including offering the honor guard for Estabrook's services.
"My hope is that this event can help encourage others to be safe riding," he said, "and be especially vigilant while driving near anyone who is on a bike."
Public safety departments from Peoria to Muscatine showed their respects for Estabrook on Tuesday by creating an honor corridor of displays as the vehicle carrying his body made its way to the funeral home.
Paramedic Bret Carlson has served with Louisa County Ambulance for 11-12 years and said he ran a few calls with Estabrook. They also participated in education and staff training together.
"He always had a very positive energy to him," Carlson said. "You weren't a stranger with Devin for very long."
Carlson also works full time with Johnson County Ambulance Service, where he's been for two years, and volunteers with the West Liberty Fire and Ambulance Department. West Liberty is sending an ambulance to Columbus Junction and Johnson County is providing a dual paramedic crew to Louisa County so all surrounding personnel who knew Estabrook well or worked with him can attend services.
"We're a family. This is the way we feel we can give back to the smaller communities that rely on us," he said.
First responders have to work through challenging and stressful situations, Carlson said, and develop a close bond because of it. Neighboring communities West Liberty and Columbus Junction also have a bond, he said. The communities are connected in multiple ways. Both have similar job industries and many families are located between communities, he said. Columbus Junction, where Carlson grew up, also has provided overwhelming support to West Liberty throughout the operations of the ambulance service.
"When one of us is going through something, we're all going through it," he said.
Estabrook's death, he said, is a new challenge for the territory and happens rarely to an active service member. Serving the public is what the job calls for, he said, but they also look out for one another.
"This is the right thing for us to do."
Carlson said Johnson County isn't pulling personnel to assist, rather it is adding volunteer personnel at no cost to the departments. Residents in all communities won't have any gaps in service or response times due to the assistance provided and dispatch will be staffed as well, he said.
"We're excited that we'll be able to do this for them in this situation to allow them to be together," he said.
Grandview Assistant Fire Chief Dan Conry said surrounding fire departments are assisting the department at this time.
"It means the world to us," he said.
