MUSCATINE — Even though Muscatine County was denied admission to the Southeast Iowa Link last week, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors wish to continue to seek admission to the mental health region.
County representatives decided Monday to discuss joining SEIL with the Iowa Department of Human Services, to see if the organization would assist in providing SEIL with the information it needed to consider the application. County employees will also try to get operating contracts from the Eastern Iowa region to show fiscal responsibility. They did not spend much time on what might happen during the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020, if Muscatine County was not part of a mental health region.
“This region has been mismanaged fiscally,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. “Regardless of whether Muscatine County is part of this region or not, there is a management issue at a high level. This is taxpayer resources and critical services. DHS needs to step in here. This ship needs to be righted pretty quickly.”
Felicia Toppert, director of Community Services, said DHS signed off on the region’s budgets and she didn't think the agency realized the region budgeted more expenditures than revenues.
On Oct. 28, Muscatine voted to withdraw from the Eastern Iowa region, citing financial problems in the region. On Sept. 23, during an emergency meeting, the region cut $1.3 million from its $12 million budget. Last week, its management team proposed an additional $800,000 in reductions. Budget projections released Wednesday indicate Eastern Iowa will have to remove an additional $4 million to $5 million in services for the next fiscal year. Muscatine County Board chair Nathan Mather, also a member of the Eastern Iowa region board, said the extent of the financial problems in the region had been kept from the board members until September.
Toppert also said DHS representative Julie Jetter said if both SEIL and the East Central Region, the only regions contiguous to Muscatine County, denied admission, the county would become an orphan county and DHS would assign it to a region, likely the Eastern Iowa Region.
“I don’t think it’s in anybody’s best interest to return to the Eastern Iowa Region when we are going to lose a significant number of services in fiscal year 2021 and 22,” Toppert said. “There is not a lot of fat in that budget except for the services that are not core and core plus.”
Toppert submitted a Fiscal Agent Recommendation from the Eastern Iowa Region to be presented during its regular meeting later Monday. She said it was the first time she saw written acknowledgement that Scott County hadn’t paid its fair share. The recommendation is Muscatine County would not put in the $311,000 requested and Scott County would be asked to pay more. According to the fund balance sheet, since the beginning of the region, Scott County had used $1,980,060 in services more than it had paid to the region.
Toppert also said the county can’t begin discussions with SEIL regarding such things as crisis care, because that was done through the Eastern Iowa region and the contracts had not been provided to the county, though they have been requested.
