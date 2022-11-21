This year's 2022 Turkey Trot winners

On Saturday, November 19, Muscatine Parks and Recreation and the Muscatine Running Club held their annual Turkey Trot at the Municipal Golf Course.

This year, there were 48 participants who ran the three mile cross country course, with those who came the closest winning a turkey.

The big winners of the 2022 Turkey Trot included Katelyn Mente, Danielle Little, Isabel Little, Jasmine Little, Bailey Little, Quinn Foxen, Paul Foxen (front row), Rylee Blake, Isabel Stout, Peggy Bailey, Katy Loos, Tim Armstrong (middle row) Tyson Wedekind, Rick Pahl, Greg Ferris, Ahren Gross, Janet McDaniel and Sondra Dugan (back row).

Additional winning results and photos can be found on the Muscatine Running Club website: http://www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub/.