This year's 2022 Turkey Trot winners

Turkey Trot 2022

Muscatine Parks and Recreation and the Muscatine Running Club held their annual Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Municipal Golf Course.

This year, there were 48 participants who ran the 3-mile cross country course, with those who came the closest winning a turkey.

The big winners of the 2022 Turkey Trot included, front row from left: Katelyn Mente, Danielle Little, Isabel Little, Jasmine Little, Bailey Little, Quinn Foxen and Paul Foxen; middle row from left: Rylee Blake, Isabel Stout, Peggy Bailey, Katy Loos and Tim Armstrong; and back row from left: Tyson Wedekind, Rick Pahl, Greg Ferris, Ahren Gross, Janet McDaniel and Sondra Dugan.

Additional winning results and photos can be found on the Muscatine Running Club website: http://www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub/.

